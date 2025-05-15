Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Big burger chain's ingredient changes, plus flight passenger's vaping concerns

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
In-N-Out Burger is making some ingredient changes to its beverages and condiments.

In-N-Out Burger is making some ingredient changes to its beverages and condiments. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

SHAKING IT UP: In-N-Out Burger is removing artificial dyes from shakes and lemonade, aligning with the FDA's ban on synthetic dyes. The chain is also upgrading ketchup to real sugar.

'WORTH DIGGING': An Ancient Roman wooden water pipe was recently uncovered in Leuven, Belgium, offering insights into Roman engineering and the city's historical significance.

CLOUDY SKIES: A traveler takes to Reddit to ask whether a flight attendant can tell if passengers vape while in the bathroom on a plane, sparking a debate.

A Reddit user wants to know if flight attendants can tell if a passenger is vaping while in the bathroom on a plane.

A Reddit user wants to know if flight attendants can tell if a passenger is vaping while in the bathroom on a plane.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

GIFTS FOR GRADS – These 10 perfect gifts tell the high school graduate you are shopping for how proud you are, but they'll also be something they use. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.