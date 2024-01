Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

National Bible Day is celebrated every year on the last Monday of January — this year, Jan. 29 — to honor the importance of the Bible for the billions around the globe who follow its teachings and are devoted to reading it, reflecting on it and growing closer to its enduring messages.

National Bible Sunday was also celebrated this year on Jan. 28, 2024.

Country star Lee Greenwood, the iconic singer and songwriter, shared with Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview the importance to him of his faith just ahead of National Bible Day — and of how he came up with the idea for his unique "God Bless the USA" Bible.

LEE GREENWOOD ON THE STATE OF ISRAEL AND HOW TO SUPPORT US MILITARY AND VETERANS AT A TIME OF WAR

He and his wife Kimberly, said Greenwood, each have individual, passed-down Bibles on their bedside tables — a tradition the pair continued while growing their own family.

"She has a Bible from her family, and I have one from mine that are on our bedside tables," he said.

"Then, we have a family Bible that shows the family tree that sits on our coffee table in the middle of our room in the living room," he said.

Visitors often commented on the special tradition, he said — which got him thinking about the beginning of the Bible tradition.

COUNTRY STAR AND PATRIOT LEE GREENWOOD HONORS AMERICA'S VETERANS WITH MAJOR ‘ADOPT A VET’ INITIATIVE

"The people from the Mayflower, when they first landed at Plymouth Rock — they were all Christians, and they all had Bibles," he said.

He added that the statue of Faith at the National Monument to the Forefathers in Plymouth, Massachusetts, is "pointing toward God instead of [holding] a torch," as the Statue of Liberty is — and that Faith's "foot is on the Bible."

She's also holding a Bible in her left hand as her right hand points toward heaven.

LEE GREENWOOD ON THE BIBLE, FAITH AND 9/11

Completed in 1889, the "impressive, 81-foot granite monument … memorializes a Victorian-era interpretation of the pursuits that motivated the Pilgrims to leave England and start their own colony," notes the website of the monument.

"The people from the Mayflower, when they first landed at Plymouth Rock — they were all Christians, and they all had Bibles."

Greenwood said that as a person of deep faith and one who values and appreciates the Constitution of the United States, he felt inspired to create a King James version of the Bible that included within its pages the "doctrines that got our country started."

The "God Bless the USA" Holy Bible includes such additions as a copy of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

The existence of his Bible, said Greenwood, is timely given the international pressure today of weighing "economy against faith."

"It’s an interesting parallelism between people who have faith and believe in free enterprise," he said.

BIBLE QUIZ: HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THE HISTORY OF THE BIBLE? TEST YOURSELF

He added, "Here in the west, in the United States, we have that two-fold belief. And so I’m hoping that this new approach will have an acceptance across the board for people who would like to know how the United States feels … about the world economy and the world of faith."

Greenwood this year will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his patriotic mega-hit song "God Bless the USA."

He said he loves that the song has continued to bring hope and love to the American people.

LEE GREENWOOD DISCUSSES MEMORIAL DAY AND ‘REMEMBERING THOSE WHO SERVED’

"It’s really interesting to look at the pages of my life and how they turned to bring ‘God Bless the USA' [forward]," he said.

The song and its words are "still relevant for the American people," he said.

Greenwood has said previously that his "heritage is American. Sure, I’m German, English, Irish, Scottish — but I was born in the United States of America and this is my heritage, America."

As the California native also wrote in a recent op-ed for Fox News Digital, "There is no doubt Americans have many mountains in front of them: mountains of debt, mountains of doubt and mountains of insecurity, as global chaos impacts security both abroad and here at home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yet "it’s especially important during these times of crisis that we must not lose our faith. That’s when faith becomes ever more important."

Greenwood has won numerous industry awards over the years, including Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984, and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for "I.O.U."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The CMA also named "God Bless The U.S.A." its Song of the Year in 1985, as Greenwood's website notes. The song has been among the top 5 on the country singles charts three times — 1991, 2001 and 2003 — "giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat," his site indicates.

It was also No. 1 on the pop charts after Sept. 11, 2001, and has been voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America.

Anyone interested in Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" Bible can visit godblesstheusabible.com for more information.