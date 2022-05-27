Lee Greenwood discusses Memorial Day and 'remembering those who served'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"God Bless The U.S.A." — arguably one of the most recognizable and inspiring songs in the country — is the perfect anthem for this Memorial Day weekend.

Singer Lee Greenwood, who composed the tune some 40 years ago and sings it regularly at venues of all kinds, joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning to discuss how he's honoring American heroes on this Memorial Day.

"Memorial Day is about remembering those who have served," he said.

Greenwood reflected on Sept. 11, 2001 — and noted that first responders should be recognized for their actions and heroism as well.

"It gives me great pride to come back to the city," he said on Friday morning in midtown Manhattan.

New York isn't the only city he's been in recently.

Greenwood is currently on his 40th anniversary tour — and has been reflecting on his last few decades in the music business.

The tour is expected to have plenty of fireworks — a subtle nod, he suggested, to a line in "The Star-Spangled Banner" — "bombs bursting in the air."

"We love fireworks. It's a celebration," he said.

Throughout the month of June, Greenwood will be performing in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas, according to his website.

In July, he'll be in Missouri, Tennessee, New York and Alabama, among other states.

He has a number of dates in California and Utah beyond that as well.