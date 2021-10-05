Golden brown, beer-battered cheese curds: Try the recipe

Say the words "cheese curds" and our ears perk up. Add "beer-battered" to the mix and now our attention is really piqued.

"I fell in love with fried cheese curds at the state fair in Maryland and had to figure out how to make them at home," says Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments . "The biggest trick is making sure you freeze the cheese, so it doesn't melt and ooze out while the batter comes to a golden brown," she continues, recommending that you serve these with your favorite dipping sauce (Formicola’s favorite is her onion ring dipping sauce , though Ranch and blue cheese are close seconds).

Beer-Battered Cheese Curds by Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments

Serves: 4

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Ingredients

6 ounces plain cheese curds, frozen

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup favorite beer (avoid IPAs, they tend to turn out bitter)

3 cups vegetable oil, for frying

2 teaspoons coarse sea salt

Favorite dipping sauce

Instructions

1. Measure 1 cup of cold beer into a measuring cup. If you’d like, start drinking the remainder of the beer. (Some say this step is essential to perfect cheese curds.)

2. In a medium bowl combine the flour, egg, parsley, garlic powder and oregano and whisk together. It will be thick and pasty. Slowly whisk in beer. Place in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes. The colder the curds (which should be frozen) and batter are, the better a golden brown fry you will get.

3. In a large heavy saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. You can test the oil by dripping a small drop of batter into the oil, if it starts to float and sizzle, the oil is ready for frying.

4. Dredge frozen cheese curds in the cold beer batter. Working in small batches, place beer-battered cheese curds in hot oil. Cook for 3-4 minutes, turning to evenly brown. Remove as soon as the beer batter is a warm brown and before cheese melts and escapes from the crunchy exterior.

5. Remove each batch to a cooling rack with a paper towel under it to catch oil drips. Sprinkle with your desired amount of sea salt. If you are making a large amount, you can keep completed beer-battered cheese curds in the oven at 170 °F degrees to keep warm, but don’t heat it up too long or allow them to sit because the cheese will escape.

6. Serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauce.