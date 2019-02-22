Barack Obama's '44' bomber jacket wins praise on Twitter, has fans wondering where it came from

Michelle Obama may have some new competition in the best-dressed lists she frequently graces — and from close to home. In recent days, President Barack Obama had fans and fashionistas alike wondering, and going wild, wild over his latest look: a black bomber jacket embroidered with “44” on the left sleeve.

On Wednesday night, the 44th commander in chief sat courtside at the buzzed-about basketball game between Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and soon scored style points for the outerwear.

The jacket has since been identified by GQ as a $595 Rag & Bone design, custom-made for the former president sometime during “the end of his second term.”

“44 COOLEST PRESIDENT” one Twitter user exclaimed.

“You may be cool but you will never be former President Barack Obama at the Duke versus North Carolina game wearing an all black bomber jacket with an embroidered number 44 on the sleeve, cool,” another agreed.

“CAN WE TALK ABOUT OBAMA’S ALL BLACK OUTFIT WITH THE BOMBER JACKET WITH “44” MONOGRAMMED ON THE SLEVE (sic) BECAUSE THATS PRESIDENTIAL LEVELS OF SAUCE,” one shouted.

“Yo pres where the merch link,” another fan wondered.

“I hadn’t forgotten about it, but I wasn’t necessarily waiting [for it to appear],” Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright told GQ of Obama’s jacket. “I wasn’t expecting him to wear it in public. I thought maybe he's wearing it on the weekends or at home. I was hoping that he was wearing it.”

“The ‘44’ on the sleeve just felt like a subtle touch. Not many people could have pulled it off that way,” Wainwright continued of Obama’s post-presidential ease. “He's got style.”

Wednesday's game also made headlines after Zion Williamson, a freshman star player for Duke, burst through his own Nike sneaker in the first 36 seconds of the clock.

Williamson, 18, was dribbling the ball around the Tar Heels' defense during his team's possession when he landed on his left foot, and suddenly slid across the floor, causing a mild knee sprain. Forced to sit out the remainder of the game, some have claimed that Williamson’s freak injury could prove to be a product-liability risk for Nike moving forward.

Later that night, Obama tweeted his well-wishes for Williamson’s “speedy recovery.”

“Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” the 57-year-old former president said.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.