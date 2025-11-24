Backyard birding is booming — here are must-have gifts topping wish lists this season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For many people, spotting a bright red cardinal in the yard or in the neighborhood feels like more than a coincidence.

The bird’s striking color and calm presence are often seen as symbols of love, comfort and hope, reminding people that nature can bring peace when it's needed most.

Many also believe a visit from a cardinal serves as a sign or heavenly message from a departed loved one.

TRAVEL EXPERIENCES TO GIVE AS LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Inspired by that connection, the bird-focused gifts noted here could make thoughtful choices for loved ones who enjoy the outdoors or find meaning in the quiet presence of wildlife.

Here are five ideas for this season that can bring a little bit of nature and inspiration home for the holidays. (Some of the prices may be subject to change.)

Compact binoculars, $24, amazon.com

This can be a practical pick for the nature observer.

Compact binoculars are lightweight, easy to pack and perfect for spotting cardinals, finches or blue jays in the yard or on the trail.

8 GREAT GIFTS FOR FOOD AND WINE LOVERS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

The clear magnification helps bring color and movement into focus, making every sighting more memorable.

A small but mighty tool, it’s essential for anyone who loves watching wildlife up close.

Bird-themed kitchen towels, $14.99, amazon.com

Bright kitchen towels from Artoid Mode featuring seasonal bird prints bring a pop of nature indoors.

CARDINALS AS ‘MESSENGERS FROM HEAVEN’: WHAT DOES IT MEAN WHEN YOU SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL RED BIRD?

These items can be a simple way to add color and charm to everyday routines, making a gift both practical and personal.

‘Bird Watching Field Journal’ by Kristine Rivers, $12.99, barnesandnoble.com

This may make a thoughtful choice for anyone who enjoys quiet mornings outside.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Bird lovers can record sightings, sketch favorite species or jot down reflections about time spent in nature.

Everyday Wild Bird Food, $36, happybirdwatcher.com

This simple gift can invite nature closer to home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

High-quality birdseed helps attract a variety of backyard visitors year-round, from colorful songbirds to chickadees and nuthatches. Anyone can pair it with a feeder to make an easy, heartfelt bundle that brings life and color to outdoor spaces.

America the Beautiful national park pass, $80, usgs.gov

An ideal pick for the adventurer or avid bird watcher.

CLICK HERE TO CLICK THE FOX NEWS APP

The annual park pass provides access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites, including national parks, forests and wildlife refuges.

It can be the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys exploring new landscapes and observing birds in their natural habitats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

It encourages outdoor exploration and helps support the preservation of the country’s most beautiful natural spaces.

Sydney Borchers contributed reporting.