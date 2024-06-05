Expand / Collapse search
10 essentials every new birdwatcher should have

Start your birding journey with these helpful bird watching items

Easily identify any bird your come across with the help of these items. 

Easily identify any bird your come across with the help of these items.  (iStock)

Bird watching is a great way to get outside and enjoy the surrounding nature. There’s just something relaxing about being in the woods, listening to the soothing sounds of bird calls. Get a few friends involved and suddenly, identifying birds becomes a competition.

Future birders can find everything they need to start bird watching on this list. You can get most of the items on the list in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Binoculars

Binoculars help show you birds far away. 

Binoculars help show you birds far away.  (Amazon )

Anyone who wants to get into bird watching needs a good pair of binoculars so they can see birds up close. Most birds you hear will be hidden away in trees, so a strong pair of binoculars like this pair from Amazon can help you identify birds more easily. Bushnell also sells waterproof binoculars for anyone searching for birds in wet areas.

Binocular harness

Carry your binoculars hands-free with a strap. 

Carry your binoculars hands-free with a strap.  (Amazon )

During hikes, if you want to remain hands-free and still carry your binoculars, a binocular harness is what you’re looking for. It’s made specifically for binoculars and wraps around your shoulders for a comfortable fit. Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods both sell binocular harnesses.

Merlin bird ID app

Easily identify bird calls through the Merlin app. 

Easily identify bird calls through the Merlin app.  (Apple Store)

One great birding apps is Merlin. It IDs birds by their songs so you can tell which birds are around when you’re walking, hiking or even in your own backyard. You can get the Merlin bird ID app on the Apple store for free.

Smart bird feeder

Bird watch from the comfort of your own home. 

Bird watch from the comfort of your own home.  (Amazon)

A smart bird feeder has a camera connected to it that you can connect to an app on your phone. When a bird lands on the feeder, you can see it close-up in the app. Amazon and Birdfy both sell smart bird feeders that are high-tech and built to last. Also get a hummingbird feeder from Walmart for added bird sightings.

Spotting scope

Bird watching experts will want to add a scope to their collection. 

Bird watching experts will want to add a scope to their collection.  (Amazon )

To get a closer look at the birds around you, a spotting scope is set up on a tripod, similar to a telescope, just smaller. This scope from Amazon has a place for you to set up your phone so you can get high-definition pictures. Bushnell also has top of the line scopes meant for bird watching.

Field guide

Start identifying birds by their appearance and location with a field guide. 

Start identifying birds by their appearance and location with a field guide.  (Amazon)

Downloading bird watching apps can help, but a field guide is a must for any bird watcher. They help you identify birds by their appearance. A regional field guide can help you focus on just the birds in your area. Grab a field guide from Amazon or Walmart.

Classic bird feeder

Novice birders will appreciate the simplicity of a classic bird feeder. 

Novice birders will appreciate the simplicity of a classic bird feeder.  (Amazon)

A classic bird feeder brings all the birds to your yard so you can view them right through your windows. Plus, many bird feeders are affordable, well-made and fit right into your yard décor. Find affordable bird feeders from Amazon and hardware stores like Lowe's.

Birding hat

Stay cool while bird watching with a boonie hat.

Stay cool while bird watching with a boonie hat. (Amazon )

Keep your face and head from getting sunburned when you’re out birding by wearing a birding hat. The hat can be something as simple as a funny ball cap showing off your love of birds, or you can get a simple boonie hat for under $10 on Amazon. You can also get a more durable boonie hat from Columbia’s site.

Hiking boots

Gear up for birding hikes with hiking shoes. 

Gear up for birding hikes with hiking shoes.  (Merrill)

Bird watching often involves hikes in the woods, so a pair of hiking boots that are comfortable helps. Merrell is well-known for their hiking boots that cushion your feet, even on the longest of walks.

Men will love the Nova 3 pair that are waterproof and come in unique color combinations. Women looking for a mid-length boots should look no further than the Moab Speed 2.

Audubon bird call

Attract all the birds to your area with a bird call. 

Attract all the birds to your area with a bird call.  (Amazon)

When you’re out hiking, a bird call can attract birds to your area so you can more easily identify them. Audubon societies make official bird calls that are meant to mimic actual birds. You can find these bird calls on Amazon or at outdoor stores like Cabela’s.