Ancient Roman apartment building found under city square, plus snack hack could help improve sleep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

OLD TENANTS: Excavators uncovered an ancient Roman apartment building amid subway work.

'SHEDDING ON MY FOOD': A man confronted a woman with a large dog in a restaurant – ultimately getting her kicked out.

BEDTIME BITES: Magnesium deficiency can cause sleep problems and anxiety, but certain foods can boost levels naturally.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

DON'T SLEEP ON IT – Shop the best early Labor Day deals on mattresses and score exclusive deals for Fox News readers. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION