<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who in the 1990s faced what charge?</h3><ul><li>Driving under the influence</li><li>Petty theft</li><li>Possession of marijuana</li><li>Trespassing</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>According to NASA, the astronauts who traveled to space aboard the Boeing Starliner in June and have been stranded since, might not return to Earth until:</h3><ul><li>Christmas</li><li>Labor Day</li><li>Election Day</li><li>February 2025</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A Pakistani man charged in a foiled assassination plot potentially targeting former President Donald Trump has ties to which country?</h3><ul><li>Israel</li><li>Japan</li><li>Iran</li><li>Russia</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The State Department warned Americans not to travel to which South Asian nation?</h3><ul><li>Pakistan</li><li>Bangladesh</li><li>India</li><li>Sri Lanka</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A CNBC host said this week that viewers should "go with Trump" in November if they cared about their what?</h3><ul><li>Paycheck</li><li>Democracy</li><li>Neighbor</li><li>Guns</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which A-list star drives a Subaru despite her husband buying her a Lamborghini?</h3><ul><li>Julia Roberts</li><li>Gwyneth Paltrow</li><li>Nicole Kidman</li><li>Salma Hayek</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which popular soft drink has been cited by both Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz as a favorite?</h3><ul><li>Coca-Cola</li><li>Diet Dr. Pepper</li><li>Pepsi Zero Sugar</li><li>Diet Mountain Dew</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in which company by half?</h3><ul><li>Coke</li><li>Apple</li><li>Intel</li><li>Occidental Petroleum</li></ul></section>

