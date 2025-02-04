Amazon Baby Sale: Prepare for summer with these 10 warm-weather baby accessories

Summer is right around the corner (thankfully!), so prepare ahead of time so you and your kids can have a blast on all your adventures. Whether you want to spend your days at the beach, plan to picnic in the park on weekends or want to take hikes, the Amazon Baby Sale has major discounts on many summer baby accessories. The sale runs from now through the end of February.

You can protect your baby from the sun and help them stay safe in the water with these warm-weather must-haves. From pop-up tents, stroller fans, water boots and sun hats, here’s everything you need for your baby this summer.

Find summer baby essentials from baby carriers to pop-up tents that are perfect to add to your Amazon baby registry. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Original price: $49.99

Set up the Monobeach baby pop-up tent in the backyard or at the beach for some summer fun. It provides a shaded area for your baby to play and also has a mini pool you can fill with water, so your baby can stay cool.

Original price: $19.99

During summer strolls with your baby, a portable stroller fan can help keep your baby cool. The fan wraps around the handle of the stroller and is easily adjustable for any stroller or car seat type. It’s powered by batteries and is quiet, so your baby can sleep peacefully.

Original price: $19.99

Keep your baby from getting a sunburn with these baby sun hats. You get two hats with adjustable ropes so you can fit it perfectly to your baby’s head. They’re also foldable, so you can easily store them in your baby bag.

Original price: $16.99

Outfit your baby with an adorable pair of flexible baby sunglasses to protect their eyes during hot summer days. You can choose from several different designs and colors, all of which come with an adjustable and removable strap for easy wearing.

Original price: $79.99

The Baby Delight portable chair is great for the beach or spending time outside with your baby. It’s a pop-up highchair with a removable tray and a sun canopy. The chair ages with your baby, acting as a highchair when they’re young and then a regular camping chair when they’re toddlers and young kids.

Original price: $18.99

Baby water shoes help your baby’s feet stay safe when walking in rocky waters at the beach, lake or pond. These water shoes come in a huge variety of patterns and are Velcro, so they’re easy to put on and take off.

Original price: $129.99

No matter what adventures await this summer, bringing along a portable playpen will keep your baby safe while they play outside. This playpen is no bigger than a camping chair when folded up and pops out into a 54-inch playpen complete with a sunroof to keep your baby cool.

Original price: $9.99

Keep your baby girl cool with this sweet Thorn Tree romper. The set includes a tank top onesie with a cute rainbow on it, a pair of frilly shorts and a headband. You can choose from pink, purple and red shorts.

Original price: $21.96

After a long day of swimming, dry off with KeaBabies hooded towels. They come with fun animal hoods and are made from soft bamboo, perfect for babies with sensitive skin. You can choose from dozens of patterns and animal shapes.

Original price: $270

Bring your baby with you wherever you go with the Deuter Kid baby carrier. This breathable, durable backpack is comfortable to wear, has built-in footrests for your baby and hip fins that help relieve pressure on your back.