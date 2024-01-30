22 first-year essentials to grab during Amazon's February Baby Sale

When you bring a baby home, it's the beginning of a whole new world. Deciding what type of baby gear you'll need for a baby's first year can be challenging. There are a million decisions you will have to make, so having a checklist can help you decide what gear is essential and what you can do without.

We've created a list of 22 baby essentials to get you started. You can find them at a discount during Amazon's February Baby Sale event, which runs from February 1 through the end of the month. It's a once-a-year opportunity to save and stock up on all things baby from top brands like Graco, Owlet, Evenflo and more.

Find first year baby essentials from cribs, swaddles to bottles. Scroll through to find essiontials you’ll need for your baby's first year. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, Infant to Toddler Car Seat $247.49

This car seat will cover every growth stage from infanthood to toddlerhood. The Graco 4Ever DLX 4 in 1 Car Seat, Infant to Toddler Car Seat seamlessly transforms from a rear-facing harness car seat (four to 40 pounds) to a forward-facing harness car seat (22 to 65 pounds) to high back belt-positioning booster (40 to 100 pounds), to backless belt-positioning booster (40 to 120 pounds).

4moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing $249.00

At first sight, this 4moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing may not seem absolutely necessary, but it is an excellent investment if you plan to get anything else done in that first year. The swing mimics five parent-inspired motions at five speeds with four built-in sounds. This will give you hands-free time to get bottles and laundry done.

Jeep Unlimited Reversible Handle Stroller $129.99, now $99.99

Your baby can face you or the world with this versatile Jeep Unlimited Reversible Handle Stroller. The stroller includes a large storage basket under the frame and folds flat for easy transport.

Dr. Brown's All-in-One Sterilizer and Dryer for Baby Bottles $79.99

If you are bottle-feeding a baby, save yourself some time when sterilizing bottles with Dr. Brown's All-in-One Sterilizer and Dryer for Baby Bottles. Steam sterilizing eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, mold and yeast that cause thrush. You can sterilize up to six narrow or wide-neck baby bottles simultaneously, plus bottle accessories, breast pump parts, pacifiers, teethers and more.

PopYum 9 oz Blue Anti-Colic Formula $35.99, now $29.99

This set of three PopYum 9 oz Blue Anti-Colic baby bottles stores formula and water separately in the bottle, and with the click of a button, you can easily mix them. The bottle is designed for one-hand use so you can comfort the baby while multitasking with your other hand.

Momcozy Breast Pump Hands-Free $199.99, now $169.99

This all-in-one, hands-free breast pump is a pumping game changer designed for moms' freedom. The breast pump is designed with a baby's mouth structure for painless pumping.

Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine $69.99, now $59.99

This Hatch Rest Baby Sound Machine will help your baby fall and stay asleep so your rest gets fewer interruptions. The Hatch comes 𝖿𝗎𝗅𝗅𝗒 𝗅𝗈𝖺𝖽𝖾𝖽 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖾𝗑𝗉𝖾𝗋𝗍 𝖼𝗎𝗋𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗌𝗅𝖾𝖾𝗉 𝗌𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽𝗌 𝗅𝗂𝗄𝖾 𝗐𝗁𝗂𝗍𝖾 𝗇𝗈𝗂𝗌𝖾, 𝗈𝖼𝖾𝖺𝗇, 𝗐𝗂𝗇𝖽, 𝖿𝖺𝗇, 𝗁𝖾𝖺𝗋𝗍𝖻𝖾𝖺𝗍, 𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗇, 𝗅𝗎𝗅𝗅𝖺𝖻𝗂𝖾𝗌 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗆𝗈𝗋𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗄𝖾𝖾𝗉 𝗒𝗈𝗎𝗋 𝗅𝗂𝗍𝗍𝗅𝖾 𝗈𝗇𝖾 𝖽𝗋𝖾𝖺𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝗋𝗈𝗎𝗀𝗁 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗇𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍. Plus, it is a perfect night light for undisturbed late-night diaper changes.

Graco Benton 5-in-1 Convertible Crib $199.99, now $159.99

Grab this Graco Benton 5-in-1 Convertible Crib that will grow with your child. The crib will transition to a toddler Bed, daybed, and full-size bed. The Benton classic look will make it a perfect addition to any nursery.

HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor, 5''Screen with 30-Hour Battery $99.99

This HelloBaby Upgrade Monitor, a 5" screen with 30-hour battery helps give peace of mind as you get things done while baby naps. The remote control camera rotates 355° horizontally and 120° vertically to give you a larger view of your baby's room. The camera also features an infrared LED to provide a clear view of your little one as they snooze at night.

Graco Premium Crib & Toddler Mattress $119.99, now $89.99

And, of course, remember to grab this Graco Premium Crib & Toddler Mattress on sale now for 25% off the list price. The No. 1 bestselling mattress features a removable, comfortably soft mattress cover with a waterproof sleep surface.

2-Pack Organic Crib Sheets $29.96, now $21.96

These 2-Pack Organic Crib Sheets perfectly fit the standard nursery crib mattresses. They are made of 100% premium quality jersey cotton to ensure maximum comfort for your baby during nap time.

Burt's Bees Sleep Sack $32.95, now $25.68

Rest assured that your baby won't be kicking covers anywhere with this Burt's Bees Baby Unisex-Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket. This wearable blanket keeps the baby warm, cozy and secure through the night. It is made with high-quality, breathable fabric to help prevent overheating.

KeaBabies 3-Pack Organic Baby Swaddle Sleep Sacks $32.96, now $25.96

Swaddle your baby into a fuss-free slumber with these KeaBabies 3-Pack Organic Baby Swaddle Sleep Sacks. The swaddles are made with ultra-soft organic cotton and are perfect for every season.

Aveeno Baby Bathtime Solutions $32.02, now $22.98

This Aveeno Baby Bathtime Solutions makes the perfect gift set for any expecting mom. The set includes the Baby Daily Moisture Wash and Shampoo, tear-free Baby Calming Comfort Bath and Wash, Baby Daily Moisture Lotion and Stress Relief Body Wash for moms. It comes in a beautiful, reusable wicker basket.

Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment $19.99, $14.37

If you are avoiding or trying to get rid of diaper rash, this Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment is your solution. Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment is clinically proven to restore smooth, healthy skin, a perfect multi-purpose solution for your baby's many skin care needs.

Frida Baby Infrared Baby Thermometer $39.99, now $34.99

If you have a baby you may want to try a touchless thermometer. This Frida Baby Infrared Thermometer 3-in-1 Ear, Forehead + Touchless for Babies gets accurate infrared temperature readings in just one second.

oogiebear - Nose and Ear Gadget $12.95

Clear your baby's nasal passage and ear canals with the oogiebear - Nose and Ear Gadget. Oogiebear's unique rubber scoop and loop are gentle enough for sensitive little noses and ears and firm enough to clean quickly and effectively. At the same time, the patented bearhead design ensures it never goes too far.

Johnson's Baby Hand & Face Baby Sanitizing Cleansing Wipes (4-pack) $15.16

It is best to stock up on these Johnson's Baby Hand & Face Baby Sanitizing Cleansing Wipes because you'll reach for them constantly in the baby's first year and beyond. These baby hand cleansing wipes gently remove 95% of dirt and germs on both the face and hands and contain Johnson's No More Tears formula, so they're as gentle to the eyes as pure water.

Amazon Essentials Babies' Cotton Long-Sleeve Bodysuit $21.90, now $6.50

You'll go through several of these Amazon Essentials Unisex Babies' Cotton Long-Sleeve Side Snap Bodysuits daily, so grab multiple packs in every size. The side-snap design makes for easy on and off – this will make baby happy! They are currently 70% off.

Synrroe Muslin Burp Cloths 4 Pack $12.99, now $7.96

Grab these Synrroe Muslin Burp Cloths 4 Pack in multiple for mess-free burping. Plus, muslin cloths double as a tool for cleaning most messes. Just pop them in the wash and they are good to go for another round.

Burt's Bees Baby Baby Girls' Sleep and Play Pajamas $26.95, now $20.21

Keep baby in ultimate comfort while looking super adorable in these Burt's Bees Baby Baby Girls' Sleep and Play Pajamas. The loose fit allows for plenty of wiggle room from playtime to bedtime. Plus, the diagonal zip front makes for easy diaper changes.

Gerber Unisex Baby NFL Team Footed Sleep and Play $25.99

Your baby can help cheer for your favorite team on Super Bowl Sunday in this Gerber Unisex Baby NFL Team Footed Sleep and Play.