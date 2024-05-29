Keep your kids entertained on long road trips with these 12 finds

Long gone are the days when road trips meant fighting over the radio station and playing the license plate game. Now, no matter what age your kids are, there are plenty of ways to keep them entertained while you travel.

Tablet holders, toys for babies, writing tablets and audiobooks all go a long way in adding some fun to the road trip for the kiddos. We’ve got plenty of other items on our list as well, for kids of all ages.

Toys that easily attach to the back of your car seat can keep babies entertained for hours. Plus, these toys provide enrichment for babies still learning to play. Amazon has a set of toys that attach in front of your baby. Itzy Ritzy also has soft, colorful toys that easily attach to your baby’s car seat.

Easily add toys to the backseat by getting suction cup ones that stick to the window of the car. These help offer enrichment and help keep fussy babies calm. Find suction cup toys at suction cup toys at Amazon or Walmart.

Fidget spinners are fun, exciting toys for babies. You can get suction cup fidget spinners that attach to the car window or car seat tray. These interactive toys spin and rattle, entertaining babies during long trips. Both Amazon and Walmart have baby fidget spinners.

Help your kids draw, watch TV and easily eat snacks with a kids travel tray. It fits over your toddler’s lap and has pockets for books, crayons and toys. You can get different colors and sizes from Walmart and Amazon.

Road trips are the perfect time to catch up on movies, at least for passengers. You can easily attach a tablet holder to your car’s headrest and turn it into a television for the kids in the back. ProClip has adjustable holders for under $30, as does Amazon.

Instead of coloring books that take up space, a writing tablet can give the same experience, all in one place. Grab one from Amazon for less than $30 or get one from Walmart for even less.

A Nintendo Switch is perfect for gaming on the go. Kids who are gamers may even appreciate the hours-long trip when they have a Nintendo Switch in hand. Buy a Nintendo Switch on Amazon or from Walmart.

Bringing back old-school car games is great for younger kids. It keeps them from getting bored and includes the entire family. Amazon has a travel-pack of different trivia, games and activities kids can play in the car. Walmart also has a deck of cards with different road trip games.

Hungry kids don’t make for great passengers, so make sure your kids have snacks readily available. A snack stash cooler holds drinks and food and attaches to the driver or passenger’s back seat for easy access. Grab one from Amazon or Walmart and don’t worry about the kids yelling "Mom!" or Dad!" every few minutes.

Teens would rather tune out of the conversation on long road trips, and sometimes it pays off just to give in. Bluetooth headphones help teenagers listen to whatever they want without bothering you. Soundcore offers discounted headphones from major brands like Beats. Amazon also offers affordable options that still keep the noise out.

Kindles and tablets act as books and televisions on long trips, helping your kids feel like they’re right at home, no matter how long your trip. You can find the new Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon or get the latest Samsung Galaxy tablet right on Samsung’s site.

Audible has thousands of audiobooks to keep kids of any age engaged during road trips. Plus, listeners get discounts and early access deals on new releases. Visit Amazon to sign up for an Audible membership with a 30-day free trial.