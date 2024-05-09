Set the scene for a summer picnic with these essentials

Picnics are a great way to enjoy the outdoors in warmer weather. What better way to spend a summer day than lounging with friends, family and good food while basking in the warmth of a summer day? With some planning and the right accessories, you can pull off the perfect picnic – whether at the beach, in the park or your backyard.

Here are 11 must-haves for alfresco dining you'll turn to all summer long:

Picnic carryalls

Picnic seating

Serving essentials

Transporting your feast will be easier with a picnic carryall. This wicker picnic basket set for two persons, on sale for under $45 at Walmart, is great to set the scene for a romantic meal. The basket includes everything you need to serve and eat your meal. If you are packing for a larger group, this wicker picnic basket set for four persons is a better option. It is available for under $60 at Amazon.

Looking for a way to keep your perishables cool? Opt for a soft-sided picnic cooler. These bags are flexible, lightweight and easy to pack and carry. This RTIC backpack cooler, on sale for less than $180 at RTIC, straps comfortably to your back, leaving both arms free to bring other gear. This heavy-duty cooler will keep your items cold for up to two days. For a budget pick, try the Maelstrom Soft Cooler Bag on sale for under $40 at Amazon. This large, soft-sided cooler bag will keep food or drinks cold for 12 hours.

If you are looking for an option to keep your items cold but double as a table, try a hard-sided picnic basket cooler. This Igloo Retro Jade 25 Qt Lunch Picnic Basket Cooler features molded-in side handles for comfortable carrying and Thermecool foam insulation. If you are after a wicker basket, look at this Round Picnic Cooler Basket, on sale for $90 at Sunnylife US. It features a removable wooden lid that doubles as a cheese board and has a two-way zipper closure.

A blanket is an easy way to provide seating for guests and also very transportable. The BAGGU Puffy Picnic Blanket, on sale for $70 at Urban Outfitters, evokes all that is summer with this large strawberry print. This quilted nylon picnic blanket has a hook-and-loop closure to roll it up quickly. Or try this stylish, large, waterproof, foldable blanket, selling for less than $40 at Amazon. The leather-like harnessing straps and handle make it convenient to carry.

Pack folding chairs if lounging on the ground is not for you or your guests. This Ozark Trail folding chair, selling for under $10 at Walmart, is an easy option to carry. For an even easier-to-carry chair, try the ClassiQ Chair, on sale for under $110 at Cliq products. This chair folds into the size of a water bottle, sets up in seconds and supports up to 300 pounds.

Picnic cushions are not as easily transported but are a must for adding color, drama and comfort to your picnic landscape. These large floor pillows, in bright colors, are on sale for under $7 at Walmart. Or try these Japanese round straw-weaved floor pillows, available for just over $15 at Amazon.

If you want to get your food off the ground, this Portable Wine Picnic Table, priced under $40 at Walmart, will get the job done. This picnic table can hold cheese, snacks, cutlery and can hold up to four champagne glasses for soda cans. Or spread out your picnic on this 4ft Bamboo Folding Camping Table with Carry Bag, on sale for less than $180 at Amazon. This sturdy table has X-shaped legs for added stability and a load capacity of up to 110 pounds. It is great for a picnic-themed party – just add cushions.

If you have not opted for a basket with utensils, you will need to pack these. This cutlery set, available for less than $30 at Walmart, includes forks, spoons and knives for two. The kit also has one butter knife, two stainless steel dinner plates, one cutting board and a bottle opener. This cutlery set for four people, selling for under $30 at Amazon, comes in an easy-to-pack organizer.

For a larger party, you may decide disposable plates are a better option. These 250-piece Compostable Paper Plates, on sale for less than $30 at Amazon, can serve 50 people. Using biodegradable paper plates removes the stress of washing dishes without harming the environment. These pretty party plates, available for $11 at Meri Meri, will add a sense of occasion to your scene.

Keeping your food safe from bugs is easier with the help of an Anpro Food Cover. A five-pack is available for just over $20 at Amazon. This three-piece tent set comes in summer pastels and is on sale for under $10 at Kohl's.

If you plan to cut fruit or cheese at your site, packing a cutting board is essential. The perfect board will be lightweight, so it's easy to carry, like this mini cutting board with magnetic knife, on sale for under $15 at Amazon. This larger cutting board and knife set is selling for under just over $50 at Picnic Time.