Amazon Prime Day: Save early on these 10 eco-friendly lawn equipment picks

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to ditch gas-powered lawn equipment for electric if you've been considering making the change. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a gas-powered lawnmower produces as much pollution per hour on average as 11 cars. In addition to being more environmentally friendly, making the switch also helps reduce noise pollutants.

Amazon Prime Day is from July 16 to 17 this year, and for 48 hours, Prime members will have access to special offers across a wide selection of products. However, Prime members can grab early deals today. Lawnmowers, leaf blowers and hedge trimmers are on sale now. Amazon is even offering some great discounts on combo kits that include everything you need to take care of your lawn in an eco-friendly way.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on a Prime membership.

Here are 10 early deals on everything you need to go green with your lawn care:

Original price: $299

This Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower provides the power you need. It provides up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery, which completely charges in 120 minutes. It is lightweight for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards. The lawn mower comes with a grass collection bag, 40V battery, charger and operator manual. It offers a three-year tool and battery warranty.

Original price: $159.99

Try the American Lawn Mower Company 50514 14" 11-Amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower for a powerful yet low-maintenance motor that delivers gas-like cutting power. This corded lawn mower has adjustable handle height and position for easy and comfortable handling.

Original price: $499.99

Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower can deliver up to 60 minutes of runtime with two fully charged 80V 2.0Ah batteries. This powerhouse lawn mower has two times more torque, more power, longer run times, quiet operation and an extended motor life.

Original price: $189.99

This Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower will help keep walkways and driveways clear of overgrown grass and weeds, without the noise of a gas powered one. The equipment is lightweight but provides powerful performance.

Original price: $79.99

If it is just the trimmer you need, try the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer for up to 45 minutes of run time. The string trimmer features a front mount motor for optimum balance.

Original price: $89.99

This Worx String Trimmer Cordless and Edger 20V is a 2-in-1 string trimmer and edger lawn tool to save time, money and space in the garage.

Original price: $143.99

The Greenworks 12 Amp Electric Corded Edger is the perfect tool for creating clean and precise edges along your lawn, garden or driveway. The 12 Amp motor helps deliver robust edging capabilities to tackle even the toughest grass and weeds. The 7.5" double-edged blade provides longer wear and more efficient edging, while the spring-assist front wheel provides variable blade depth for customizable edging.

Original price: 139.99

This is a 21V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower with two 21V-2.0Ah batteries and a fast charger. It can work continuously for 20 minutes (10 minutes per battery). You don't need to wait a long time for the battery to be fully charged; the fast charger only takes one hour to charge the battery fully.

Original price: $799.99

If you want an all-in-one set for your lawn care needs, try this Greenworks 40V 21" Self-Propelled Mower, Axial Leaf Blower, and 12" String Trimmer with Batteries and Chargers. The set comes with a push-button start and self-propelled 40V 21" mower, 40V axial leaf blower and string trimmer. Also included is a 5Ah and 2Ah battery that are universally compatible with Greenworks tools. All equipment comes with a three-year warranty.

Original price: $129

BLACK+DECKER's 2-in-1 cordless string trimmer/edger + sweeper combo kit includes 10 in. cordless string trimmer/edger and a lightweight hard-surface sweeper. This kit includes two long-lasting batteries that are also compatible with other tools within the system.