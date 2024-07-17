Amazon deals on summer crafts to help kids beat boredom this season

For kids, summer is filled with long days of sunshine and endless possibilities.

However, it can also be a season when structure lags, and parents hear the dreaded phrase, "I’m bored!" muttered daily.

One option to keep kids engaged and stimulated is through crafting.

Here are fun, easy and affordable craft kits on Amazon that can help beat summer boredom, promote creativity, hone fine motor skills and offer lots of opportunities for family bonding.

1. Creativity for Kids Grow ‘N Glow Terrarium, $9.35 on Amazon

If you have a nature-loving kid, this STEM-based kit is an option to help children create their own mini-ecosystem.

It includes supplies needed for them to grow their own plants in a decorated jar with glow-in-the-dark stickers, according to the Amazon description.

2. Kid Made Modern Arts and Crafts Library, $39.99 on Amazon

This extensive kit includes over 1,000 pieces for numerous crafting possibilities.

It's an option for kids who love to let their creativity run wild.

As an added benefit, it’s great for developing fine motor skills, creativity and imaginative play.

They’ll have an entire crafting world at their fingertips at a budget-friendly price.

3. Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes, $10.95 on Amazon

This scratch art kit is a way for kids to create colorful designs on 125 notes.

Once they scratch off the black surface, vibrant colors are revealed underneath.

This activity helps kids develop hand-eye coordination and artistic skills while providing instant creative satisfaction.

4. Hapinest Magnetic Mini Tile Art, $14.99 on Amazon

This kit lets kids paint and create their own fridge magnets.

It's an excellent way for them to express their artistic talents over the summer and see their work displayed at home.

Not only does it foster creativity and fine motor skills, it could provide a sense of accomplishment for children when their artwork is displayed.

5. Klutz Make Your Own Soap Craft & Science Kit, $21.99 on Amazon

This kit combines crafting with science, allowing kids to create 10 molded, colorful and fragrant soaps from scratch.

The included soap molds, bright colors, coconut papaya fragrance, soap stickers and skin-safe glitter also encourage sudsy fun for proper hygiene.

Plus, it suits a wide range of ages.