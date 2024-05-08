10 picks to keep you hydrated during the summer heat

Finding ways to stay cool should be a top priority if you must deal with high temperatures. Experts advise that staying indoors in the hottest part of the day, between 2 and 6 p.m., is probably the best option. However, if the warmer weather calls you to take a bike ride or hike, take extra precautions, including frequent rests in cool places, wearing sunscreen and keeping hydrated. Hydration is especially important during the summer months because we sweat more.

"Staying hydrated during the warm summer months is an important part of enjoying the season," the Mayo Clinic said. "Whether your plans include more walks or bicycle rides, soaking up the sun, or taking that long-awaited vacation, make sure you drink enough water to stay hydrated. This is necessary as it will keep your body — and mind — functioning at its best."

We've selected ten picks to help you stay hydrated during those hot summer days:

If drinking plain water isn't your thing, try infusing it with your favorite fruits. This Fruit Infuser Water Bottle from Walmart, available for under $15, features a full-length fruit infuser rod that can imbue the delightful flavors and vitamins of your chosen fruits into each sip of water. You can buy a similar-styled fruit infuser water bottle at Amazon for just over $15.

Your home probably has a graveyard of old water bottles waiting to be revived. Try water bottle tablet cleaners like this Bottle Bright pack, available for under $10 at Walmart, to clean the grime that builds up at the bottom. Or, for $25, buy a pack of 36 at Amazon.

If you plan summer hikes, consider an all-in-one water storage and filtration device like this GRAYL Geopress Purifier Bottle, which sells for less than $90 at GRAYL. This bottle can make 24 ounces of clean drinking water in 8 seconds and can remove waterborne pathogens, pesticides, chemicals, heavy metals and microplastics. You can also buy it on Amazon for just over $90.

This isn't an absolute must, but having nugget ice ready to cool your hydration drink of choice is a luxury you deserve. The GE Profile Opal 2.0, on sale for under $400 at Walmart, produces a pound of ice per hour and can make your first batch of ice in 20 minutes or less. This icemaker is also available on Amazon for just over $400.

If you plan to be outside for a prolonged period, consider a Camel hydration pack. The TETON Sports Oasis 18L Hydration Pack, available for under $50 at Amazon, comes with a 2-liter hydration bladder. It is adjustable in the shoulder, chest and waist and has contoured, padded shoulder straps. This Osprey hydration pack, on sale for $65 at Osprey Packs, is perfect for children.

If you are planning strenuous exercise, consider salt tablets. These tablets can help replenish sodium levels in the body and improve hydration during exercise. These SaltStick Electrolyte Capsules with Vitamin D, on sale for under $25 at Amazon, absorb fast into the body and can give you the extra boost you want without all the fillers. Or try the SaltStick Fastchews 6-Pack Variety, available for under $20 at Walmart.

For a fast cool down, try a mister. The insulated O2COOL Mist' N Sip Water Bottle, on sale for under $12 at Walmart, is a water bottle and a mister. It provides a high water flow rate and a fine mist to help keep you cool. The mist feature helps to cool you down on the outside while you stay hydrated on the inside. Or try this stainless steel ExtremeMist GoMist Misting & Drinking Bottle, available for $65 at Amazon, with two distinct misting speeds for your ultimate comfort.

Cooling towels absorb your sweat and cool you down as it evaporates. Grab the Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad Sport Cooling Towel for under $12 at Walmart. You can also buy it on Amazon.

Try a sun hat if you want to wear something that wicks away sweat but doubles as sun protection. Athletic hats can be your best option, and this Cooling Marathon Hat, available for under $23 at Mission, provides SPF and wicks away sweat while cooling you down. For a stylish look that you plan to wear by the pool, try this Holiday Sun Hat with UPF 50, which is on sale for under $60 at Solbari.

Cool down quickly wherever you are with a personal fan. This mini fan is on sale at Walmart for under $15 and can be handheld or adjusted to fit on a surface or around your neck. This Gaiatop Portable Neck Fan, on sale for under $27 at Amazon, gets high marks for its performance and airflow.