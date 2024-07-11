Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Prime Day: Your ultimate back-to-school shopping destination for deals

No matter what grade you're going into, there's a deal for you

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Published
Prepare for the school year early with these deals.

Prepare for the school year early with these deals. (iStock )

Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again: back-to-school season. And Amazon is ready to help you prepare. Amazon Prime Day is filled with deals students in every grade and their parents will appreciate.

With its vast array of deals and discounts, Prime Day is not just a day to splurge, but a strategic event to stock up on all the essentials for the upcoming school year. From supplies that every student needs to a few fun items, the deals are as diverse as the students they support.

Whether you're a college freshman looking to decorate your dorm room, a high school student in search of the sturdiest backpack or a parent on the hunt for the best deals on school supplies, we’ve you covered.

You can get these items in just 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Preschool

Elementary school

Middle and high school

College

For teachers

Montessori preschool learning activities: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $42.99

Help your kids start learning early. 

Help your kids start learning early.  (Amazon)

To help your child learn during their preschool years, a Montessori learning activities book has all the exercises you need. From identifying letters of the alphabet to colors and numbers, you’ll find plenty of activities to keep your kiddos busy and learning.

Exploring Nature Activity Book: on sale for $6.84

Original price: $14.99

Get your kids outside early. 

Get your kids outside early.  (Amazon)

Introducing children to nature is an important milestone. Teach them the basics they need to know with the help of a nature activity book. It teaches kids to track, explore and identify plants and animals. 

Melissa & Doug activity pad bundle: on sale for $14.49

Original price: 17.29

Make learning fun with these activity sheets.

Make learning fun with these activity sheets. (Amazon )

Melissa & Doug activity pads help your kids learn basics like colors, numbers and animals and acts like a coloring book at the same time. You get three different activity packs in the set.

Bento snack boxes: on sale for $9.59

Original price: $17.99

Pack your kid's favorite snacks in Bento boxes. 

Pack your kid's favorite snacks in Bento boxes.  (Amazon )

Bento snack boxes are small, easily packable containers you can fit any snack or lunch in. They’re a favorite among preschool and elementary schoolers, but they work well for anyone looking to pack snacks or small meals.

Colorations chubby crayons: on sale for $51.99

Original price: $64.99

Colorations has a huge box of crayons younger kids will appreciate. 

Colorations has a huge box of crayons younger kids will appreciate.  (Amazon )

Crayons are likely on your child’s school list, so grab a 200-pack of Colorations crayons they’ll be able to keep for years. There are eight colors to choose from, and they’re chubby crayons, making it easier for kids to hold.

Kids backpack: on sale for $23.99

Original price: $29.99

Bentgo backpacks offer tons of space with fun designs. 

Bentgo backpacks offer tons of space with fun designs.  (Amazon )

Make sure your kid has an adorable, but functional backpack for their first days in elementary school. A Bentgo kids backpack comes in a variety of patterns, from butterflies to dinosaurs to rainbows and suns. 

School Smart colored pencils: on sale for $34.19

Original price: $42.74

Prepare your kids for all their projects with a box of colored pencils. 

Prepare your kids for all their projects with a box of colored pencils.  (Amazon )

Always make sure your elementary schooler has a pack or two of colored pencils. You can get a great deal on a 250-pack of School Smart colored pencils, complete with every color your kid needs to complete all their projects.

Avery two-pocket folders: on sale for $9.58

Original price: $15.15

Help your child stay organized throughout the year. 

Help your child stay organized throughout the year.  (Amazon )

You can get all the folders your kids need in one purchase with a pack of 25 two-pocket folders. They’re simple but durable folders for a great price.

Paper Mate EverStrong No. 2 pencils: on sale for $8

Original price: $22.02

Grab a long-lasting box of #2 pencils. 

Grab a long-lasting box of #2 pencils.  (Amazon )

Yellow #2 pencils are still a staple for elementary school kids who have to erase often. Since they’re so easy to lose, a 72-pack of EverStrong No. 2 pencils can make it through the entire year.

72-count Prismacolor dual-ended markers $125.99

Original price: $327.25

Have enough markers to last a lifetime. 

Have enough markers to last a lifetime.  (Amazon)

For a pack of markers that’ll last your kids until college, a 72-count of Prismacolor markers will get the job done. They’re dual-ended with thick and thin sides and Prismacolor is known for its artist-quality markers.

Vintage laptop backpack: on sale for $23.99

Original price: $41.99

Upgrade your kid to a cooler backpack as they get older. 

Upgrade your kid to a cooler backpack as they get older.  (Amazon )

Middle schoolers and high schoolers often want a new backpack when they’re getting older. Since they get an iPad or a laptop, a vintage laptop backpack has a space specifically for a laptop, and it gives a cool vintage look.

Five Star spiral notebooks: on sale for $14.25

Original price: $17.99

Get notebooks and folders in one. 

Get notebooks and folders in one.  (Amazon )

Five Star spiral notebooks are still important parts of middle school and high school necessities lists. They help with note-taking and this four-pack of spiral notebooks even has folders built in.

Scientific calculator: on sale for $23.03

Original price: $32.98

Make sure your high school student is prepared for their advanced math classes. 

Make sure your high school student is prepared for their advanced math classes.  (Amazon )

As students advance in math classes, a scientific calculator is often still required. They can be fairly expensive, so grabbing one on sale from Amazon can help you save some big bucks. This scientific calculator has a separate note taking side, complete with the pen needed. 

Avery heavy-duty three-ring binder: on sale for $12.98

Original price: $15.28

Keep documents organized with the help of a binder. 

Keep documents organized with the help of a binder.  (Amazon )

To stay organized throughout the year, your child should have at least one three-ring binder. An Avery heavy-duty binder is a simple binder that has pockets built in and can hold up to 540 sheets of paper.

Paper Mate mechanical pencils: on sale for $9.98

Original price: $13.75

Older kids prefer mechanical pencils.

Older kids prefer mechanical pencils. (Amazon)

Mechanical pencils are more fun to use and don’t involve having to get up to run to the pencil sharpener every few minutes. These Paper Mate mechanical pencils have built in erasers and a comfortable grip for long-term use.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: on sale for $234.99

Original price: $339.99

Take notes and read all through one small device. 

Take notes and read all through one small device.  (Amazon)

An Amazon Kindle Scribe acts as a digital reader and note taking device. It's the first Kindle that allows you to write down thoughts in books or in a separate notebook, making it a great all-in-one device for new college students. 

Sharpie highlighters: on sale for $5.54

Original price: $16.83

Easily make note of important passages or equations with the right highlighter. 

Easily make note of important passages or equations with the right highlighter.  (Amazon )

In college, you highlight everything. From complex equations to important lines in books, highlighters are great note taking tools. You can get a 12-pack of Sharpie highlighters that are long-lasting and smear resistant.

Vera Bradley backpack: on sale for $$50.30

Original price: $130

Prepare for college with a new backpack. 

Prepare for college with a new backpack.  (Amazon )

Vera Bradley sells beautifully made backpacks that don’t compromise on form or function. You get plenty of pockets and the bag is well suited for travel, with a strap that fits snuggly on top of your suitcase.

HP Ultral light laptop: on sale for $249.98

Original price: $299.98

You can get an inexpensive, lightweight laptop, great for any college student. 

You can get an inexpensive, lightweight laptop, great for any college student.  (Amazon )

College is a time for new beginnings and new technology. A new laptop can make studying and classwork easier. HP as a very light laptop great for students on the go.

Amazon Basics lap desk: on sale for $32.99

Original price: $46.79

Easily work from anywhere with a lap desk. 

Easily work from anywhere with a lap desk.  (Amazon )

Let’s be honest, many college students do their homework in bed, which is why an Amazon Basic lap desk can come in handy. It fits over your lap and can be adjusted to the right height for typing.

Mesh shower caddy: on sale for $9.48

Original price: $23.99

Carry all your bathroom and shower belongings in one place. 

Carry all your bathroom and shower belongings in one place.  (Amazon )

A mesh shower caddy ensures your belongings aren't stolen in your dorm room bathroom. Plus, they make carrying everything you need to and from the shower easy. You can also use it if you shower at the gym or in team bathrooms. 

Flagship Carpets smiley faces rug: on sale for $137.99

Original price: $159.99

Create an amazing reading area in your classroom with this area rug. 

Create an amazing reading area in your classroom with this area rug.  (Amazon )

Back-to-school time means redecorating your classroom! Teachers of younger kids will love this smiley face carpet that’s the ideal size for story time and play time.

25-shelf art drying rack: on sale for $213.19

Original price: $287.80

Dry your students' artwork easily. 

Dry your students' artwork easily.  (Amazon )

Teachers who frequently have their students do artwork need a large drying rack to keep all these projects safe until kids take them home. A Sprogs art drying rack has 25 shelves and won’t take up a ton of space in your already crammed classroom.

Pencil sharpener: on sale $29.32

Original price: $58.99

X-ACTO has one of the fastest sharpening pencil sharpeners out there. 

X-ACTO has one of the fastest sharpening pencil sharpeners out there.  (Amazon )

Yes, teachers should still have a pencil sharpener. Yellow $2 pencils still reign supreme, so students need a fast sharpening option. An X-ACTO pencil sharpener is an electric sharpener that’s not too loud and sharpens pencils quickly.

Sharpie school supplies variety pack: on sale for $17.05

Original price: $28.99

Be prepared with a school supply variety pack. 

Be prepared with a school supply variety pack.  (Amazon )

Having extra school supplies on hand is important for you and your students. Grab a Sharpie variety pack or two, complete with glue, highlighters, dry-erase markers, erasers and various pencils. 