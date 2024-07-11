Amazon Prime Day: Your ultimate back-to-school shopping destination for deals

Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again: back-to-school season. And Amazon is ready to help you prepare. Amazon Prime Day is filled with deals students in every grade and their parents will appreciate.

With its vast array of deals and discounts, Prime Day is not just a day to splurge, but a strategic event to stock up on all the essentials for the upcoming school year. From supplies that every student needs to a few fun items, the deals are as diverse as the students they support.

Whether you're a college freshman looking to decorate your dorm room, a high school student in search of the sturdiest backpack or a parent on the hunt for the best deals on school supplies, we’ve you covered.

Preschool

Elementary school

Middle and high school

College

For teachers

Original price: $42.99

To help your child learn during their preschool years, a Montessori learning activities book has all the exercises you need. From identifying letters of the alphabet to colors and numbers, you’ll find plenty of activities to keep your kiddos busy and learning.

Original price: $14.99

Introducing children to nature is an important milestone. Teach them the basics they need to know with the help of a nature activity book. It teaches kids to track, explore and identify plants and animals.

Original price: 17.29

Melissa & Doug activity pads help your kids learn basics like colors, numbers and animals and acts like a coloring book at the same time. You get three different activity packs in the set.

Original price: $17.99

Bento snack boxes are small, easily packable containers you can fit any snack or lunch in. They’re a favorite among preschool and elementary schoolers, but they work well for anyone looking to pack snacks or small meals.

Original price: $64.99

Crayons are likely on your child’s school list, so grab a 200-pack of Colorations crayons they’ll be able to keep for years. There are eight colors to choose from, and they’re chubby crayons, making it easier for kids to hold.

Original price: $29.99

Make sure your kid has an adorable, but functional backpack for their first days in elementary school. A Bentgo kids backpack comes in a variety of patterns, from butterflies to dinosaurs to rainbows and suns.

Original price: $42.74

Always make sure your elementary schooler has a pack or two of colored pencils. You can get a great deal on a 250-pack of School Smart colored pencils, complete with every color your kid needs to complete all their projects.

Original price: $15.15

You can get all the folders your kids need in one purchase with a pack of 25 two-pocket folders. They’re simple but durable folders for a great price.

Original price: $22.02

Yellow #2 pencils are still a staple for elementary school kids who have to erase often. Since they’re so easy to lose, a 72-pack of EverStrong No. 2 pencils can make it through the entire year.

Original price: $327.25

For a pack of markers that’ll last your kids until college, a 72-count of Prismacolor markers will get the job done. They’re dual-ended with thick and thin sides and Prismacolor is known for its artist-quality markers.

Original price: $41.99

Middle schoolers and high schoolers often want a new backpack when they’re getting older. Since they get an iPad or a laptop, a vintage laptop backpack has a space specifically for a laptop, and it gives a cool vintage look.

Original price: $17.99

Five Star spiral notebooks are still important parts of middle school and high school necessities lists. They help with note-taking and this four-pack of spiral notebooks even has folders built in.

Original price: $32.98

As students advance in math classes, a scientific calculator is often still required. They can be fairly expensive, so grabbing one on sale from Amazon can help you save some big bucks. This scientific calculator has a separate note taking side, complete with the pen needed.

Original price: $15.28

To stay organized throughout the year, your child should have at least one three-ring binder. An Avery heavy-duty binder is a simple binder that has pockets built in and can hold up to 540 sheets of paper.

Original price: $13.75

Mechanical pencils are more fun to use and don’t involve having to get up to run to the pencil sharpener every few minutes. These Paper Mate mechanical pencils have built in erasers and a comfortable grip for long-term use.

Original price: $339.99

An Amazon Kindle Scribe acts as a digital reader and note taking device. It's the first Kindle that allows you to write down thoughts in books or in a separate notebook, making it a great all-in-one device for new college students.

Original price: $16.83

In college, you highlight everything. From complex equations to important lines in books, highlighters are great note taking tools. You can get a 12-pack of Sharpie highlighters that are long-lasting and smear resistant.

Original price: $130

Vera Bradley sells beautifully made backpacks that don’t compromise on form or function. You get plenty of pockets and the bag is well suited for travel, with a strap that fits snuggly on top of your suitcase.

Original price: $299.98

College is a time for new beginnings and new technology. A new laptop can make studying and classwork easier. HP as a very light laptop great for students on the go.

Original price: $46.79

Let’s be honest, many college students do their homework in bed, which is why an Amazon Basic lap desk can come in handy. It fits over your lap and can be adjusted to the right height for typing.

Original price: $23.99

A mesh shower caddy ensures your belongings aren't stolen in your dorm room bathroom. Plus, they make carrying everything you need to and from the shower easy. You can also use it if you shower at the gym or in team bathrooms.

Original price: $159.99

Back-to-school time means redecorating your classroom! Teachers of younger kids will love this smiley face carpet that’s the ideal size for story time and play time.

Original price: $287.80

Teachers who frequently have their students do artwork need a large drying rack to keep all these projects safe until kids take them home. A Sprogs art drying rack has 25 shelves and won’t take up a ton of space in your already crammed classroom.

Original price: $58.99

Yes, teachers should still have a pencil sharpener. Yellow $2 pencils still reign supreme, so students need a fast sharpening option. An X-ACTO pencil sharpener is an electric sharpener that’s not too loud and sharpens pencils quickly.

Original price: $28.99

Having extra school supplies on hand is important for you and your students. Grab a Sharpie variety pack or two, complete with glue, highlighters, dry-erase markers, erasers and various pencils.