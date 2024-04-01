10 kids' toys that’ll help your kids get outside more

If your kid spends a lot of time staring at their iPad, X-box, Nintendo Switch or one of the other dozen screens that exist now, get them outside with some of these toys.

In a world overrun by screens, it can be difficult to get your kids excited about going outside to play. To help combat that problem, we’ve got a list of exciting and entertaining toys for kids that’ll make them opt for outside games rather than indoor ones.

A bow and arrow set can offer hours of fun and teach your kid a sport at the same time. This kid-friendly set includes two bows and two sets of plastic arrows to ensure safety. Plus, you’ll get a target you can easily set up.

You can find archery sets for kids on Amazon or through Walmart.

PACEARTH 40 Inch Saucer Tree Swing $55.99 was $69.99

This saucer tree swing can hold over 600 lbs. and is easy to assemble. Just use the rope and clips it comes with to attach the swing to a thick branch and your kid(s) can just hang out or swing with a little push from you or their friends. Find other tree swing options at Walmart.

For backyard sleepovers, this camping set comes with everything your kids need to have their own camping adventure. It comes with a pop-up tent, fake campfire, flashlight projector, binoculars, oil lamp, pretend foods and tons of other gadgets.

To find other affordable camping set options for kids, check out Walmart's options.

Best Choice Products 47x47in Kids Large Wooden Sandbox $109.99 was $129.99

A sandbox is a simple, but fun experience. This wooden sandbox is easy to assemble and offers two benches for parents or other kids to sit on. Just fill the sandbox with play sand and watch your kids build sandcastles, use dump trucks or pretend they’re at the beach.

Walmart also currently has sandboxes on sale in a variety of sizes and types.

Swing sets are classic for a reason, they come with a slide and swings and this Appleton wooden swing set also has a covered portion with a chalk board and a built-in sand box underneath. For one-of-a-kind swing sets, check out Kid Kraft.

Inflatable Pool for Kids and Adults $69.97 was $109.98

Nothing makes kids want to go outside more than the possibility of swimming in a pool. This inflatable pool is a great size and blows up in just three minutes. The pool can hold a couple of adults and three to five kids at one time.

For different size pools, visit Walmart, where you’ll find hundreds of inflatable pool options.

To help promote exercise and team sports all at once, an adjustable basketball hoop could be the perfect option. This one is affordable and easy to move around as needed. Dick’s Sporting Goods also has basketball hoops on sale right now.

Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net $129.98 to $199.98

Trampolines are loads of fun for kids, but many parents worry about the safety factor. This trampoline with a safety net can put those fears to rest. There’s also a ladder you can attach so your kids can get in and our of the trampoline with ease.

If you have a Sam’s Club membership, you can take advantage of their deals on trampolines.

Roller skating is back in style and helps you and your kids burn energy quickly. These adjustable inline skates have light-up wheels and come in multiple colors, making them all the more fun. You can find even more affordable skating options through Walmart.

Get your kids their own Jeep with the 12v kids UTV. Pick your kids’ favorite color and easily control the vehicle with a remote control. The UTV is safe and durable for kids over the age of three. For a wider variety of affordable kids UTVs, Walmart has you covered.

