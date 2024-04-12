Fun board games and card games to grab on Amazon for family game night

Games provide plenty of opportunities for bonding time with loved ones.

Plus, they’re easy to tote along on long car trips and plane rides.

Below, check out five new and classic games to buy and play with family and friends.

All are available for purchase on Amazon.

These games offer various themes, mechanics and complexity levels — ensuring something enjoyable for all family members and kids.

Codenames

Do You Really Know Your Family?

Sushi Go!

The Game of Life

Uno

Codenames, $19.94, Amazon

Codenames is a word-based party game.

Players give one-word clues to help their teammates guess the words on the board.

It's simple to learn, quick to play and encourages teamwork and creativity.

This is a fun and interactive game designed to test players' knowledge about their family members.

It involves a series of questions or prompts about family members' preferences, habits, experiences and personalities.

Players take turns answering the questions, trying to guess each other's responses.

This fast-paced card game allows two to five players to draft sushi dishes to create the most delicious meal.

It's cute, quick to learn and teaches valuable skills like pattern recognition and strategy.

This is a classic family board game in which players "journey" through life — making choices about careers, family and more.

It's easy to understand and sparks conversations about life decisions in a fun and lighthearted way.

Uno, $4.97, Amazon

This classic card game in which players match colors and numbers to be the first to empty their hands is simple, fast-paced and perfect for kids and families of all ages.