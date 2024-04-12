Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fun board games and card games to grab on Amazon for family game night

Check out these Amazon finds if you want to challenge your family to a friendly game night

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Published
Amazon board game split

From classics like Uno and The Game of Life to newer picks, consider buying these board and card games that are fun for the whole family.  (iStock)

Games provide plenty of opportunities for bonding time with loved ones. 

Plus, they’re easy to tote along on long car trips and plane rides.

Below, check out five new and classic games to buy and play with family and friends.

All are available for purchase on Amazon.

These games offer various themes, mechanics and complexity levels — ensuring something enjoyable for all family members and kids. 

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

  • Codenames
  • Do You Really Know Your Family?
  • Sushi Go!
  • The Game of Life
  • Uno

Codenames, $19.94, Amazon

Amazon codenames

Codenames is a game in which players team up and attempt to guess the word on the card that another player describes for the group. (Amazon)

Codenames is a word-based party game. 

Players give one-word clues to help their teammates guess the words on the board.

It's simple to learn, quick to play and encourages teamwork and creativity.

Do You Really Know Your Family?, $19.99, Amazon

Amazon do you really know your family

Test your knowledge of moms, dads, brothers, sisters and children with this fun trivia game, "Do You Really Know Your Family?" (Amazon)

This is a fun and interactive game designed to test players' knowledge about their family members.

It involves a series of questions or prompts about family members' preferences, habits, experiences and personalities. 

Players take turns answering the questions, trying to guess each other's responses.

Sushi Go!, $11.99, Amazon

Amazon Sushi Go!

Sushi Go! is a card game that "reinforces probability, visual discrimination and strategic thinking," according to the Amazon product description. (Amazon)

This fast-paced card game allows two to five players to draft sushi dishes to create the most delicious meal. 

It's cute, quick to learn and teaches valuable skills like pattern recognition and strategy.

The Game of Life, $21.97, Amazon

Amazon the game of life

The Game of Life board game is suitable for ages 8 and up. (Amazon)

This is a classic family board game in which players "journey" through life — making choices about careers, family and more. 

It's easy to understand and sparks conversations about life decisions in a fun and lighthearted way.

Uno, $4.97, Amazon

Amazon Uno

The idea of Uno is to be the last player to get rid of all of your cards. It's a game of strategy that's fun for the whole family. (Amazon)

This classic card game in which players match colors and numbers to be the first to empty their hands is simple, fast-paced and perfect for kids and families of all ages.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 