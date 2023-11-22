Amazon Black Friday: 7 hot book deals for the avid reader in your life

The holidays usher in the winter, which for much of the country means snuggling up on the couch before a roaring fire before cracking open a good book.

A book may also make an excellent gift for anyone on your list — whether those family members or friends are bookworms or not.

In time for Black Friday, here are seven choices to consider as gifts.

From fascinating nonfiction books on an array of intriguing topics to compelling novels that readers can immerse themselves in, here are books to buy for others — or yourself — this holiday season.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member .

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

"God created the Archangels to help humanity through all trials and challenges. Once you invite the Archangels into your life, you’ll be amazed at the love, support and guidance you will receive," according to the description detailing this book, which is written by Debra Schildhouse.

Schildhouse reveals how her relationship with the Archangels began — and introduces readers to the 11 Archangels she said she regularly chats with, including Michael, Uriel, Metatron, Gabriel and Raphael.

Readers will learn about each Archangel and which to call on for "help, healing, protection" and "deep wisdom and devotion," according to the book's description.

Barbra Streisand is one of the most famous singers and actors in the world, with a career spanning six decades.

For the first time, the 46-time Grammy nominee invites fans to take a rare glimpse into her life in this memoir.

"What a talent, what a career, what a life, and what a treat to relive it all with this most down-to-earth of demigods," Kirkus Reviews noted about the book.

It's likely that few entertainers' memoirs have been as anticipated than this one — and people on a holiday or Christmas list this year may eagerly welcome this book.

"The Great Disappearance" by Dr. David Jeremiah represents a culmination of the author's decades of study into the end of times throughout the Bible.

"Political turmoil, economic uncertainty, an ideological divide that feels increasingly impassable — the signs of the times point us toward the end, and that can be disconcerting," the book's description states on Amazon.

In this volume, Jeremiah explains the meaning of rapture, the difference between the rapture and the Second Coming — along with the joy of expecting our Savior to arrive at any given moment.

Even those who aren't believers may appreciate the points made by Jeremiah in this book.

As the book's description on Amazon says, "Everyone says marriage is hard, but no one tells you what to do about it."

At age 34, Jo Piazza got her romantic-comedy ending when she met the man of her dreams on a boat in the Galápagos Islands. She was engaged three months later.

But before long, she found herself full of questions. For one, "How do you make a marriage work in a world where you no longer need to be married?"

In this memoir, Piazza shares a first year of marriage that could change how most people look at matrimony.

If you're a fan of "Fox and Friends," you can now gain access to the hosts' memorable dishes in one cookbook for the first time.

With more than 75 recipes here from across the Fox family, "Cooking with Friends" could be the right gift for the foodie in your life.

From appetizers to mains and indulgent desserts, there are recipes from Steve Doocy, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, Janice Dean and others, all curated by Carley Shimkus.

This new novel by the No. 1 bestselling author of the memoir "Tuesdays with Morrie" takes readers back into the days of the Holocaust, World War II and beyond.

Albom weaves a tale of a young boy who is forced to tell a lie, his first ever — then to deal with the terrible and life-changing consequences of it.

Albom told Fox News Digital recently, "I've been hearing from many people about how important this particular topic is during this troubling time."

And "I believe the idea of hate, violence and deceptions involving such things is always a timely topic," he said — "but perhaps even more so now."

Henry Winkler, the Emmy Award-winning actor who starred as Arthur Herbert "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days," has written a memoir sharing how he soared to fame as a result of the TV show.

In the book, he reveals, among other things, how his character’s popularity tested his friendship with Ron Howard — who played Richie Cunningham on the popular sitcom.