Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Black Friday deals on Amazon: 4 home and kitchen gifts to grab now

Here are 4 Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals to grab at plummeting prices

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Published

With holiday music playing, cookies baking and everyone filled with joy and cheer, home sweet home is the place to be this season.

While you’re busy shopping for Black Friday deals, keep in mind that there are home and kitchen steals on Amazon that make great gifts for anyone on your list. 

Here are four house and home deals ahead of Black Friday 2023.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2023: 5 TECH PRODUCTS TO SNAG ON AMAZON RIGHT NOW

Read on for details!

online shopping

See this list of four Amazon deals that could make household duties like cooking and cleaning just a little bit easier.  (iStock)

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum, $399, Amazon

robo vacuum cleaner

The Roborock Q5 series is a self-emptying robotic vacuum that's for sale ahead of Black Friday on Amazon.com. (Amazon.com)

This robotic vacuum is 43% off.

It not only pushes itself around your home to suck up household dirt, dust and pet hair — it also empties itself when its container is full.

You have the option to use voice control with Alexa and the device can clean carpets and hard floors.

Vitamix Blender, $394.19, Amazon 

Amazon vitamix

The 64-ounce Vitamix Blender is currently listed for 28% off for this year's Black Friday on Amazon. (Amazon.com)

Create everything from fresh smoothies to creamy desserts in minutes.

This blender has 10 different speeds so you can achieve a variety of textures.

5 MUST-HAVE NOVEMBER ITEMS TO BRING HOLIDAY JOY TO YOUR KITCHEN

Its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so you get the same quality results from the first blend to the last.

And cleanup is a breeze.

Ninja Knife Set, $129.99, Amazon

Ninja knife and sharpening

At 35% off, the Ninja nine-piece knife block set could make the perfect gift for the "host with the most" in your life. (Amazon.com)

Every home cook knows a good knife set is essential, and this Ninja product might please the foodie or home chef in your personal circle. 

You can score this sharp 9-piece set at a discount.

AMAZON CYBER WEEK: 10 DEALS YOU CAN GRAB FOR UNDER $100

It includes various sizes of stainless steel knives, a block to store them in and a built-in sharpener.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker, $99.99, Amazon 

Keurig Amazon

Consider the gift of a warm brew with the Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker. Package it with some K-Cups for a loved one to keep on his or her kitchen counter, or even on a desk at work. (Amazon.com)

If you love enjoying an afternoon cup of Joe without wasting the whole pot, this single-serve Keurig system is for you. 

It brews a perfect cup in just minutes — and with this deal, it may be a coffee lover’s delight.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 