Black Friday deals on Amazon: 4 home and kitchen gifts to grab now

With holiday music playing, cookies baking and everyone filled with joy and cheer, home sweet home is the place to be this season.

While you’re busy shopping for Black Friday deals, keep in mind that there are home and kitchen steals on Amazon that make great gifts for anyone on your list.

Here are four house and home deals ahead of Black Friday 2023.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2023: 5 TECH PRODUCTS TO SNAG ON AMAZON RIGHT NOW

Read on for details!

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member .

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

This robotic vacuum is 43% off.

It not only pushes itself around your home to suck up household dirt, dust and pet hair — it also empties itself when its container is full.

You have the option to use voice control with Alexa and the device can clean carpets and hard floors.

Vitamix Blender, $394.19, Amazon

Create everything from fresh smoothies to creamy desserts in minutes.

This blender has 10 different speeds so you can achieve a variety of textures.

5 MUST-HAVE NOVEMBER ITEMS TO BRING HOLIDAY JOY TO YOUR KITCHEN

Its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so you get the same quality results from the first blend to the last.

And cleanup is a breeze.

Ninja Knife Set, $129.99, Amazon

Every home cook knows a good knife set is essential, and this Ninja product might please the foodie or home chef in your personal circle.

You can score this sharp 9-piece set at a discount.

AMAZON CYBER WEEK: 10 DEALS YOU CAN GRAB FOR UNDER $100

It includes various sizes of stainless steel knives, a block to store them in and a built-in sharpener.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker, $99.99, Amazon

If you love enjoying an afternoon cup of Joe without wasting the whole pot, this single-serve Keurig system is for you.

It brews a perfect cup in just minutes — and with this deal, it may be a coffee lover’s delight.