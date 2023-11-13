Black Friday deals 2023: 5 tech products to snag on Amazon right now

If you're on the hunt for tech items ahead of Black Friday 2023, consider shopping for these five deals from the comfort of your warm and cozy couch.

Online sales for Black Friday actually rose 9% in the U.S. and grew to $65.3 billion globally in 2022, according to a news release published by the cloud-based software company, Salesforce.

With this in mind, read on for five Black Friday deals that you may want to score for yourself this year — or for a special person on your gift list.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member .

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Ring Home Security System, $174.99, Amazon

If you’d like to upgrade your home’s security system or give the gift of mindfulness, choose this Ring Home Security System that’s top-rated by customers.

See who’s coming and going with its easy-to-install camera and doorbell system.

With this Black Friday deal, you’ll score a price that's 41% off.

You can even pair it with your Alexa for added peace of mind.

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset, $249, Amazon

This was the electronic of choice during last year’s holiday season and is still a top choice among gaming addicts.

With this deal, you can get in on the virtual reality action at 17% off.

Travel universes in blockbuster fantasies, scare yourself witless in horror adventures — or squad up with friends to save the world.

The possibilities are nearly endless!

Apple iPhone 11 refurbished, $272, Amazon

One person’s trash is another’s treasure with Amazon’s refurbished shop.

It offers excellent pre-owned Apple items at severe discounts.

Take, for example, the iPhone 11 — which you can score for 11% off the retail price of $307.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, $114.99, Amazon

If you’ve always wanted a tablet but just never got around to taking the plunge, now may be the time with this 36% off deal.

Enjoy your favorite apps, make Zoom calls, and handle much more with this tablet’s fast, responsive and powerful octa-core processor and long-lasting battery life.

Everything looks better on a big-screen TV — especially a high-definition 4K smart TV with all the bells and whistles.

This Toshiba allows you to see all of your content in one place with the clearest picture modern technology allows, for under $500 (and 38% off).