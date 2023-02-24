After campus shooting at Michigan State, K-9 brings comfort to traumatized students

Students at Michigan State University recently returned to campus after the shooting that took place at the school on Feb.13, in which three students were killed and one was left in critical condition.

"The violence we experienced on our campus impacted students in different ways, and they are working through the trauma in different ways, too," assistant professor Simone Peinkofer of MSU's Broad College of Business told Fox News Digital.

"Some students are ready to be back in person — but other students don’t feel comfortable coming back to campus."

ONE MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING VICTIM STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION, FOUR OTHERS STABLE

To help the college students work their way back into a schedule, Peinkofer researched best practices about returning to the classroom after a violent event.

She also reached out to her brother-in-law, Deputy Chief Kevin Roman of the Dowagiac Police Department, for some assistance.

Upon returning to the classroom, students participated in a scavenger hunt that involved mingling with one another, teachers, police officers including Roman and a special guest: K-9 Officer Tole.

"I immediately thought about having a K-9 and its handler [to] join and simply hang out with us … [It] would definitely take some of the stress out of my students and [help them] feel safer coming back to the classroom," Peinkofer said.

One of the scavenger hunt requirements was to take a selfie with K-9 Officer Tole (pronounced Toh-lee).

MICHIGAN K-9S MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL AFTER POLICE ACCUSE PUP OF STEALING OFFICER'S LUNCH

The recently retired Tole has been with Roman and the the department since June 2015.

Tole is said to be a social dog with a calming presence.

The students figured out "he is really a good friend once they gave [him] treats," Roman noted.

"It's pretty easy for him to just be there as comfort and support for the kids [so they're] not reminded of what just happened," Roman told Fox News Digital.

While Deputy Chief Roman said that he did not know what to expect, he was grateful to be able to be there for the students.

MICHIGAN K-9 WHOSE VIRAL MUGSHOT CAPTIVATED AMERICANS MADE BIG BUSTS IN HIS CAREER: ‘BEST PARTNER I EVER HAD’

Roman said he's seen the impact that K-9 dogs can have on the community.

"It's a great law enforcement tool for investigations and keeping officers safe, but it's another way we can strengthen ties with our community," he said.

DOGS SAVED FROM EAST ASIA SLAUGHTERHOUSES SET TO ARRIVE IN NEW YORK, FIRST FLIGHT SINCE CDC BAN

In his newfound retirement, he's become the regular office dog, but back in the day Tole had some memorable busts, including one that took place during his first day on the job.

What started as a normal traffic stop of a driver having the car's headlights off turned into something more.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: HOW PARENTS SHOULD TALK TO THEIR KIDS ABOUT THE TRAGEDY

After Tole's air sniff, Roman and his team discovered methamphetamine, heroine, a mixture of pills and two stolen hand guns — which later connected the driver to a drug cartel.

Tole is no longer paroling the streets — and has taken on a new persona.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"At home, he is relaxed. He's calm. He is just kind of a lazy dog — really almost normal," Roman said.

The Dowagiac Police Department has one other K-9 on duty to help with dog demos as a means of community policing outreach.

Roman said he plans on employing the tactics Peinkofer used for her MSU students in future outreach projects in the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm just glad we were able to help out [the students]," said Roman.