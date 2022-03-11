These dog breeds make the best police dogs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dogs don't just make great pets, they help protect us as well.

Police departments across the country train dogs to help with various aspects of law enforcement. As a result, certain breeds have been identified as being highly qualified for police work in K-9 units.

While this is great for police departments and the officers that get to work with these dogs, it's also good news for families across the country as many of these breeds make for great pets.

A new report details the 10 best breeds of dog for police work, according to news outlet The Scotsman. These breeds are all smart, dedicated to their owners and quickly respond to a wide variety of commands.

BIDEN SAYS PUTIN HAS ‘FAILED’ ON MULTIPLE FRONTS WITH UKRAINE INVASION: LIVE UPDATES

One of the breeds most associated with police work is the German shepherd. These dogs are known for both their strength and ability to sniff out specific items. The Belgian malinois is similar to the German shepherd, although they are a bit smaller. What they lack in size, they make up for in speed and are reportedly good at chasing down suspects. They're also good at sniffing out bombs and other explosive devices.

Over in Germany, boxers are popular among police units and even in the military. This breed was used as guard and messenger dogs during both World Wars.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Labrador Retrievers are friendly dogs that, as their name suggests, are very good at retrieving items for their owners. While they were originally popular with hunters who would use them to track down felled birds, they're also popular amongst drug and bomb detection units.

Another common police dog is the dobermann. An intimidating looking dog, this breed is known for its strength, speed and loyalty.

Of course, bloodhounds belong on any list of K-9 breeds. These dogs may not be as intimidating looking as the dobermann, but they're very talented at following scent trails. They're commonly used to track missing people or suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over in Europe, many police departments use a breed called the Bouvier des Flandres, who are known for being both very smart and very brave. Giant schnauzers may have a naturally aggressive nature, but they're also very dedicated and known for refusing to give up on a task until it's completed.

A newer addition to the K-9 list, Staffordshire bull terriers are confident, athletic, fast and good at detecting and patrolling.

Lastly, a somewhat obscure breed known as the briard is popular with search and rescue teams.