'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, price not yet revealed

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'A MAJOR AWARD!' - The iconic "A Christmas Story" house is now up for sale in Cleveland, Ohio, after operating as a museum since 2006. While the exact price of the property has not been announced, listing agent Chad Whitmer said he's expecting the number to be in the eight-figure range. Continue reading…

'NO SECRETS' - A young newlywed couple has gone viral on TikTok for sharing a few habits that they've instituted in their marriage — habits that others feel are "controversial." Continue reading…

TANTRUM ON BOARD - An airline passenger was caught on video yelling, demanding to be given water after he allegedly waited the entire flight to receive it. Continue reading…

'IT IS WRONG' - Keith Wann, a sign language interpreter who is White, is suing the Broadway hit show "The Lion King" for his alleged firing based on the color of his skin. Continue reading…

BENZ WORTH BIG BUCKS - A multimillion-dollar Mercedes that's featured in Andy Warhol art is being offered for sale by RM Sotheby’s through a private sealed auction held in New York. Continue reading…

'LIVE LONG AND PROSPER' - A near-mint, first-edition "Star Trek" comic book has sold for a record price at a Heritage Auctions sale in Dallas, Texas. Continue reading...

FORGOTTEN CAR COLLECTION - A Florida man's collection of over two dozen American car classics is set to be auctioned, including four cars that had been sitting for decades in a barn. Continue reading...

'NOT JUST PRETTY TAILS AND SMILES' - A trio of mermaids rescued a man from drowning after he lost consciousness during a scuba diving trip to California's Catalina Island with his son and a friend. Continue reading…

SADDLE UP! - Drew Clark, fourth-generation cowboy from Oklahoma, proudly continues his family legacy of crafting custom saddles. Continue reading…

FESTIVE FOOD BOARDS - Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly recently joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to demonstrate how to build some trendy and delicious food boards ahead of this year's holiday season. Continue reading...

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA – Preparations have been underway for the annual tradition of honoring America's fallen veterans at holiday time — with National Wreaths Across America Day to be held Dec. 17. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Nov. 15, 1956, Elvis, the king of rock 'n' roll, makes his big-screen debut in "Love Me Tender." Continue reading…

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Luna, a 3-year-old tortoiseshell cat in New York, is looking for a new family to love her — and allow her to love them back. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - If Thanksgiving 2022 looks like it may be a smaller affair, whip up this tasty and time-saving air fryer turkey dinner for two — shared by Samantha Milner of the blog, Recipe This. Try the recipe...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION