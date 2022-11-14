'A Christmas Story' house in Ohio listed for sale just in time for Christmas: 'Definitely exciting'

"I triple-dog-dare ya" to take a peek at this iconic piece of property!

This morning, it was publicly announced that the house from the film "A Christmas Story" has been put up for sale in Cleveland, Ohio, according to a listing posted on achristmasstoryhouse.com.

The sale in its entirety makes up 1.3 acres of property, according to the listing.

Chad Whitmer, the listing agent from the Northeast Ohio-based commercial real estate company Hoff and Leigh, said the listing includes the house, the Bumpus house, the gift shop, museum and a number of vacant lots that have been acquired by the home's current owner over the years.

"It is definitely exciting for the city of Cleveland," Whitmer told Fox News Digital.

While the exact price of the property has not been announced, Whitmer said he's expecting the number to be in the eight-figure range.

Located at 3159 West 11th Street in the Tremont neighborhood, the house has been operated as a museum and gift shop since 2006, under the leadership of the home's current owner, Brian Jones.

"They have turned [the home] into something special," said Whitmer.

In the past, fans of the 1983 holiday film have been able to visit the house and see original costumes, props and other beloved memorabilia associated with Ralphie Parker and his family, according to the museum's website.

Whitmer is expecting the property to appeal to those who have a great love for the movie or even an investor or business operator who "has the ability to take it to the next level."

"[The property] lends itself to expansion," said Whitmer.

Whitmer added that he's interested in seeing how the home's future buyer decides to "make it into something even more special for the city of Cleveland."

