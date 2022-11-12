Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tortoiseshell cat available for adoption in the Hamptons: 'Full-figured' and looking for a loving home

Luna, a three-year-old 'tortie,' is affectionate and outgoing, says the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
A beautiful tortoiseshell cat is looking for a new family to love her — and allow her to love them back. 

Three-year-old Luna is available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

Luna was brought to ARF by her previous owners, who could no longer care for her.

Tortoiseshell cats such as Luna are named after their unique multi-colored fur. "Luna will seek you out for attention, and she will eagerly climb into your lap to cozy up," said the rescue group where she's currently living. 

The "tortie" has a gorgeous tortoiseshell-patterned coat with splotches of black and tan.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, ARF described Luna as beautiful, outgoing, affectionate and "full-figured."

"Luna will seek you out for attention, and she will eagerly climb into your lap to cozy up," the animal rescue group said.

Luna, a three-year-old tortie, is right now available for adoption at ARF in the Hamptons, New York.

"Let’s get Luna back in a home!" the group also said.

Luna is considered a tortoiseshell cat because of her fun fur, but her true breed is domestic shorthair.

Luna the "tortie" is affectionate and outgoing — and eager for a home.

Torties have unique genetics that give them their stylish appearance, according to Purina. 

These genes are also the reason why most torties are female. 

Luna, a three-year-old "tortie," is up for adoption at ARF in the Hamptons.

Interested in adopting Luna?

Apply for adoption — and learn more at arfhamptons.com.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital.