Tortoiseshell cat available for adoption in the Hamptons: 'Full-figured' and looking for a loving home

A beautiful tortoiseshell cat is looking for a new family to love her — and allow her to love them back.

Three-year-old Luna is available for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons in New York.

Luna was brought to ARF by her previous owners, who could no longer care for her.

The "tortie" has a gorgeous tortoiseshell-patterned coat with splotches of black and tan.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, ARF described Luna as beautiful, outgoing, affectionate and "full-figured."

"Luna will seek you out for attention, and she will eagerly climb into your lap to cozy up," the animal rescue group said.

"Let’s get Luna back in a home!" the group also said.

Luna is considered a tortoiseshell cat because of her fun fur, but her true breed is domestic shorthair.

Torties have unique genetics that give them their stylish appearance, according to Purina.

These genes are also the reason why most torties are female.

Interested in adopting Luna?

Apply for adoption — and learn more at arfhamptons.com.

