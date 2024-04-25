5 food trucks serving up delicious eats in 2024, plus our newest American Culture Quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

FOOD TRUCK FAVES – Food trucks are commonplace now in the United States, and serve a variety of dishes. Here are five notable restaurants on wheels to check out across the United States. Continue reading...

MONSTER CATCH – An Ohio teen potentially broke a state fishing record after reeling in a massive blue catfish weighing over 100 pounds. Check out the photos of her impressive catch. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – From pop performers to popular pups, how well do you know our nation? Test your knowledge in this fun and engaging quiz. Continue reading...

GIFTS FOR MOM – From kitchenware to coffee and wine necessities, check out 10 gifts for the foodie mom to show your appreciation this Mother's Day. All choices are available on Amazon. Continue reading...

RARE FIND – The City of Staunton Fire and Rescue in Virginia received an interesting call after a Civil War-era projectile was found buried in the backyard of a local home. Continue reading...

SHORT Q&A – Taylor Riggs, co-host of "The Big Money Show" on Fox Business Network, tells Dana Perino how she made her first dollar, her best investing advice and what she'd tell her younger self. Continue reading...

'WORLD FAMOUS' – An iconic corner in Winslow, Arizona, is a travel destination for daily visitors. It's also mentioned in one of the most memorable lyrics in American music history. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

