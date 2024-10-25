2024 pet Halloween costumes: From Donald Trump and Cookie Monster to a Cincinnati Bengals fan

Happy Halloween, pet moms and dads!

Pet parents around the country brought their dogs, cats and horses in on the fun this holiday season by dressing them up in super cute costumes and revealing the sweetest snapshots to Fox News Digital.

After all, pets are part of the family.

Scroll for more sweet photographs of good boys and girls of all different breeds in their festive apparel.

Chino, a 12-year-old Yorkie from Tampa, Florida, is dressed for Halloween as his favorite presidential candidate – former President Donald Trump. Chino loves to cuddle and always finds the tiniest place to make himself a nook. His aunt Nicole told Fox News Digital that Chino is a "cutie pie" and a "lovable, sweet boy."

Troy is a horse living in Southern California, and he is adorably dressed as the Cookie Monster. His mom, Zoey Luna, saved him from a kill lot in September 2018. She is dressed to impress alongside her horse at Zoey Luna Equestrian farm as a chocolate chip cookie.

Myla, a 7-year-old white Golden Retriever from Tampa, Florida, is dressed as Minnie Mouse opposite her twin Maverick, who is dressed as Mickey Mouse. Myla loves meeting new people and giving kisses. Her mom, Nikki Matthews, told Fox News Digital that Myla loves watching squirrels and could sit in the pool for hours.

Russell, an 11-month-old Shepherd mix from Cleveland, is the star of the Hird family and spoiled to the nth degree. Russell is dressed as a hot dog this Halloween and his parents, Maria and Bob, will be ketchup and mustard. His mom told Fox News Digital he is the perfect sous chef as he eats everything she drops on the floor.

Willow is from Tempe, Arizona. The tabby mixed cat is feeling fishy and pondering her next aquatic catch as a scary shark this Halloween. Her dad, Kyle Straw, tells Fox News Digital that Willow is a "little miss princess." She meows when she’s looking for affection, and she loves bird watching with her sister Zoey.

Summer is a sweet 2-year-old Goldendoodle from California, and she is clearly a vibe in her pumpkin headband this Halloween. Her mom, Kathy Jacobson, told Fox News Digital she is brilliant. We want to send the Jacobson household our deep condolences for the recent loss of Summer's sister, Shelby, as she crossed suddenly over the Rainbow Bridge.

We love Harley, a 4-year-old teacup Goldendoodle from Tampa, Florida, in his lobster look for Halloween. His mom told Fox News Digital that Harley loves to swim and will play ball for days. He also enjoys hiding toys under his bed and giving them CPR. What a good boy!

Motown is a 1-year-old Cavapoo from Lakewood, Ohio, and he is lounging in his lumberjack costume with a beer because it’s been a really long day. His mom, Samantha Vance, told Fox News Digital he is obsessed with fetch and aunt Jackie’s backyard. To balance out all the beer, Motown enjoys eating his veggies.

Troy doubled down on costumes this Halloween week as he most certainly could not leave his sister Delhi out of the fun. Before you get scared of these ghoulish ghosts, just know that the pair are wearing white sheets – they aren’t real ghosts. Phew!

Sophia Loren, a Boxer breed, is from Tampa, Florida, but she is an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. Her mom, Amanda Trejbrowski, told Fox News Digital that she looks forward to seeing her family every Sunday to root for the Ohio team.

A whole clan of English Cream Golden Retrievers, including Myla, 7, Zurie, 3, Maverick, 7, and Goose, 4, are the stars of the sky dressed as the most reputable superheroes of our time. All four good boys and girls are part of the big Matthews family.

Gemini, a 7-year-old Border Collie from Tacoma, Washington, is the only girl dog in her family. Mike Hammer, her dad, told Fox News Digital she runs the house and keeps all the boys in check.

Apollo, also a Border Collie, is Gemini’s brother. He is 10 years old and loves running and taking a warm seat on people’s laps. The siblings are going natural this Halloween and matching in neon orange bandannas.

Doc is part of the Hammer family, too. He is a 4-year-old Border Collie and an agility and obedience partner to Hammer’s wife. He drives the pumpkin truck and delivers orange gourds to all of Tacoma.

Rumble is just along for the ride and also sporting a neon orange bandanna for Halloween. He is a 9-year-old Border Collie. Hammer told Fox News Digital that Rumble is "the sweetest dog soul you will ever meet."

Freya, a 5-month-old Border Collie, rounds out the Hammer dog clan at five pups per household. She is training to become the family’s next agility prospect and rocking a candy corn bandanna for Halloween.

Baboo, a tuxedo cat from Los Angeles, is getting into the Halloween spirit with his mom, Mara Barbierato. Barbierato told Fox News Digital she rescued this black and white boy at around two months old from under a car in 2008. She said that Baboo enjoys a good game of hide and seek, mouse toys and food.