These pets around the US look adorable in their Halloween costumes

One of the best things about Halloween for some families is dressing up not only their children — but putting their pets in adorable costumes for the holiday, too.

While pets can't enjoy the collecting and eating candy aspect of Halloween, they can partake in dressing up and walking around as trick-or-treat companions.

Some homes across the U.S. even offer treats for animals, but be as cautious in accepting them as you would a child's candy.

Below are photos of pets in Halloween costumes from this 2023 holiday season — and a little bit about the animals wearing them.

Jasper

Jasper, from Ohio, is so ready for Christmas in his snowman costume.

His grandma, Patti Z., is already decorating for the winter holiday, too, which is fitting, based on the weather in the Buckeye State.

Nico

Nico, a rescue pup from Texas, is dressed up as a UPS worker for Halloween 2023.

His costume is equipped with accessories like a UPS hat, and of course, a package ready to be delivered.

He hopes it's filled with yummy peanut butter treats.

Chino

Chino, from Tampa, Florida, is so sweet that his mom, Gabriele Regalbuto, just had to dress him up as a pineapple for Halloween.

He is all of four pounds and was able to fit (loosely) into a cat costume this year.

Guinness

Guinness is dressed as a "Golden Receiver" for the Miami Dolphins this Halloween.

His mom, Nicole Fazio, told Fox News Digital he loves his football toy but will only hold it while walking around, so it is not featured while he sits like a good boy.

Tito

Tito, from Cleveland, Ohio, is dressed as a very scary Chucky for Halloween.

His mom, Leah LaMonica, won't be messing with him on this spooky day.

Mousse

Mousse, from Youngstown, Ohio, couldn't decide which costume to go with this year.

His mom, Jackie Podolsky, let him rock both the ghost and bumblebee outfits for Halloween.

He'll probably need a long nap after all of his work on outfit changes.

Chloe

Chloe, a pup from Rhode Island, gracefully accepted princess status this Halloween.

Chloe transformed into the elegant Snow White this year and is ready to enjoy the holiday fun feeling pretty as ever, while being treated as the royal girl she is.

Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer, from Mayfield, Ohio, is dressed as a hotdog, which is fitting for his adorable chi-weenie body.

His mom, Marissa Auletta, appropriately dressed him for Halloween this year.

Pablo

Georgia King’s Yorkie, Pablo, from St. Pete, Florida, is sleepy from being the King Bee of the hive.

Expect honey-like dog kisses from little Pablo every day, not just today.

Boone

Boone is festive but costume-less this Halloween because it is much too difficult to chase his ball as fast as he can while wearing an outfit.

His dad, Tim Dragmen, knows how vital the ball is to everyday life and decided not to restrict him this year.

Piper

Piper, from St. Pete, Florida, is an angel every day, so her mom, Emma Nichter, decided to switch it up this Halloween and dress her as a devil.

She still looks heaven-sent, though.

Gigi

Gigi is ready to fight crime all over the Ocean State as Wonder Woman.

This full-bred Yorkie may be small, but she'll surely feel mighty on Halloween night in her superhero fit.

Nelli

Nelli, from Nashville, Tennessee, is embracing her salty side for Halloween and dressed up as a cute and crunchy pickle.

Her mom, Kelly Nero, thinks she’s a big dill every day, not just today.

Baker

Baker, from Cleveland, Ohio, is ready for any villains knocking on his door this Halloween dressed as Robin of the Batman-Robin duo.

Don’t worry: His mom, Katie Pucella, will act as his sidekick for the evening.

Finley

Finley from Massachusetts is feeling powerful in his Halloween costume this year.

The fifth member of the Donoghue family is ready to save the day.

Finley is a superhero today and every day to his family — and cuddling is one of his greatest powers.