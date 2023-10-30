Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

These pets around the US look adorable in their Halloween costumes

Check out these pets and their creative Halloween costumes from the 2023 holiday

Gabriele Regalbuto By Gabriele Regalbuto , Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
Dog dressed in hilarious Halloween costume sparks lots of laughs Video

Dog dressed in hilarious Halloween costume sparks lots of laughs

A three-year-old pitbull in Austin, Texas, was seen on social media wearing a creative ball-pit costume that sparked lots of laughs from its owner. See Luna in her DIY Halloween costume!

One of the best things about Halloween for some families is dressing up not only their children — but putting their pets in adorable costumes for the holiday, too.

While pets can't enjoy the collecting and eating candy aspect of Halloween, they can partake in dressing up and walking around as trick-or-treat companions. 

Some homes across the U.S. even offer treats for animals, but be as cautious in accepting them as you would a child's candy.

HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT HALLOWEEN? TAKE THE QUIZ!

Below are photos of pets in Halloween costumes from this 2023 holiday season — and a little bit about the animals wearing them.

Jasper

A dog named Jasper in a snowman costume

Jasper is dressed up as a snowman for Halloween this year.  (Patti Z.)

Jasper, from Ohio, is so ready for Christmas in his snowman costume. 

His grandma, Patti Z., is already decorating for the winter holiday, too, which is fitting, based on the weather in the Buckeye State.

Nico

A dog named Nico dressed up as a UPS worker for Halloween

Nico is ready for Halloween — and to deliver your next online order with his UPS costume. (Yanaiza G.)

Nico, a rescue pup from Texas, is dressed up as a UPS worker for Halloween 2023. 

His costume is equipped with accessories like a UPS hat, and of course, a package ready to be delivered. 

He hopes it's filled with yummy peanut butter treats.

Chino 

Chino dressed up as a pineapple for Halloween

A tiny pup named Chino is dressed as a pineapple for Halloween this year — and fits perfectly in a fruit bowl.  (Fox News Digital)

Chino, from Tampa, Florida, is so sweet that his mom, Gabriele Regalbuto, just had to dress him up as a pineapple for Halloween. 

He is all of four pounds and was able to fit (loosely) into a cat costume this year.

Guinness

A dog named Guinness dressed up as a football player for Halloween

Guinness is a big fan of the Miami Dolphins.  (Nicole Fazio)

Guinness is dressed as a "Golden Receiver" for the Miami Dolphins this Halloween. 

KEEPING PETS SAFE IN THE COLD: 5 CRUCIAL TIPS TO PROTECT YOUR FURRY FRIEND THIS WINTER

His mom, Nicole Fazio, told Fox News Digital he loves his football toy but will only hold it while walking around, so it is not featured while he sits like a good boy.

Tito 

A dog named Tito dressed up as Chucky for Halloween

Tito is a scary but cute Chucky for Halloween this year. (Leah LaMonica)

Tito, from Cleveland, Ohio, is dressed as a very scary Chucky for Halloween. 

His mom, Leah LaMonica, won't be messing with him on this spooky day.

Mousse 

A dog named Mousse dressed up as a ghost for Halloween

This pup from Ohio is dressed up as a ghost for Halloween.  (Jackie Podolsky)

A dog named Mousse dressed up as a bee for Halloween

One costume simply wasn't enough Mousse — he also dressed up as a bumblebee.  (Jackie Podolsky)

Mousse, from Youngstown, Ohio, couldn't decide which costume to go with this year. 

His mom, Jackie Podolsky, let him rock both the ghost and bumblebee outfits for Halloween. 

He'll probably need a long nap after all of his work on outfit changes.

Chloe 

A dog named Chloe dressed as Snow White for Halloween

Chloe is dressed in her finest as Snow White for Halloween.  (Stacey C.)

Chloe, a pup from Rhode Island, gracefully accepted princess status this Halloween. 

Chloe transformed into the elegant Snow White this year and is ready to enjoy the holiday fun feeling pretty as ever, while being treated as the royal girl she is.

Oscar Mayer

A dog named Oscar Mayer dressed as a hot dog

Oscar Mayer is appropriately dressed up as a hot dog for Halloween.  (Marissa Auletta)

Oscar Mayer, from Mayfield, Ohio, is dressed as a hotdog, which is fitting for his adorable chi-weenie body. 

His mom, Marissa Auletta, appropriately dressed him for Halloween this year.

Pablo 

A dog named Pablo dressed up as a bee for Halloween

Pablo is snoozing after a long day as a busy bee for Halloween.  (Louise King)

Georgia King’s Yorkie, Pablo, from St. Pete, Florida, is sleepy from being the King Bee of the hive.

Expect honey-like dog kisses from little Pablo every day, not just today.

Boone

A dog named Boone

Boone didn't dress up this year, but his spooky-themed bandanna got him in the spirit.  (Tim Dragmen)

Boone is festive but costume-less this Halloween because it is much too difficult to chase his ball as fast as he can while wearing an outfit. 

His dad, Tim Dragmen, knows how vital the ball is to everyday life and decided not to restrict him this year.

Piper

A dog named Piper dressed up for Halloween

Piper is dressed up as a devil for Halloween this year.  (Emma Nichter)

Piper, from St. Pete, Florida, is an angel every day, so her mom, Emma Nichter, decided to switch it up this Halloween and dress her as a devil.

She still looks heaven-sent, though.

Gigi

A dog named Gigi dressed up Wonder Woman for Halloween

Gigi is ready to save the day in her Wonder Woman costume.  (Tonianne N.)

Gigi is ready to fight crime all over the Ocean State as Wonder Woman. 

This full-bred Yorkie may be small, but she'll surely feel mighty on Halloween night in her superhero fit.

Nelli

A dog named Nelli dressed up as a pickle for Halloween

This pup from Tennessee dressed up as a pickle for Halloween.  (Kelly Nero)

Nelli, from Nashville, Tennessee, is embracing her salty side for Halloween and dressed up as a cute and crunchy pickle. 

Her mom, Kelly Nero, thinks she’s a big dill every day, not just today.

Baker 

A dog named Baker dressed up as Robin for Halloween

Baker makes up one half of the Batman-Robin duo this Halloween.  (Katie Pucella)

Baker, from Cleveland, Ohio, is ready for any villains knocking on his door this Halloween dressed as Robin of the Batman-Robin duo. 

Don’t worry: His mom, Katie Pucella, will act as his sidekick for the evening.

Finley 

Dog dressed as a super hero for Halloween

Finley is so cute in his superhero costume for Halloween 2023. (Nancy Donoghue)

Finley from Massachusetts is feeling powerful in his Halloween costume this year. 

The fifth member of the Donoghue family is ready to save the day. 

Finley is a superhero today and every day to his family — and cuddling is one of his greatest powers.

