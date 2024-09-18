15 of the cutest Halloween costumes for your pets

Halloween isn’t just for kids. Everyone in the entire family can dress up, pets included! There are pet costumes that are downright terrifying and others that are just adorable.

From simple bat wings to Freddy Kruger, Beetlejuice, Stitch and cowboys, you can find a costume on this list that fits your personality and your pet’s personality as well.

Keep your pet’s Halloween costume simple with a pair of bat wings from Amazon. Ideal for black cats and dogs, these wings can turn your pet into an adorable bat.

Turn your pooch into one of the best musicians in the world with this Willie Nelson dog costume. The costume simply slides over your dog’s head and comes with a wig headpiece to turn their ears into Willie Nelson’s signature braids.

With the new movie coming out, a Beetlejuice pet costume is the perfect costume for this year’s festivities. You get the classic wig and black and white suit that Beetlejuice wears. This costume is ideal for cats or dogs of any size.

This skeleton sweatshirt for dogs can transform your pup into a spooky skeleton while keeping them comfortable. You don’t have to limit the costume to Halloween, either. Made from a soft material, it’s perfect for fall and winter wear.

Turn your dog into a member of the PAW Patrol with this police dog costume from Spirit Halloween. It comes with a police shirt, hat and backpack so they can carry all their treats and dog bags while out trick-or-treating with your little ones.

Your small dog or cat can be transformed into a cowboy with this simple hat and handkerchief. You can choose from a red or pink set, all for under $10.

You can turn your dog into everyone’s favorite early 2000s character: Catdog. This Catdog costume is a simple jumpsuit that easily fits most sized pets.

Is Lilo & Stitch one of your favorite movies? Well, you can turn your pet into your favorite alien. A Stitch hoodie from Amazon is a cozy costume for your pet to wear, made from soft materials. Plus, it’s simply adorable.

Your dog can be transformed into the giant red dog, Clifford, with this adorable Clifford costume from Halloweencostumes.com. It’s a bodysuit with a Clifford head that sits snuggly over your dog’s head.

Go with a classic this Halloween and dress your cat or dog up as a jack-o-lantern. This velvety pumpkin costume from Amazon is easy to put on, thanks to the helpful buttons holding the costume together. Perfect for all your fall activities, your dog can stay warm with the help of this sweatshirt.

Give your dog a truly scary costume this year with the help of this Freddy Kruger costume. You get Freddy Kruger’s hat, glove and sweater. Any size dog can fit into this costume, with sizes ranging from small to extra-large.

A pirate is a classic costume, and this bandanna and pirate hat costume is the perfect simple costume. Plus, the bandanna can be used over and over again beyond just Halloween. You can choose from a few different pirate bandannas to coordinate your dog’s style with your own.

Are you a fan of superheroes? Dress your dog as Superman, one of the most popular heroes to date. With this Superman costume, your dog can have their own cape and t-shirt with the classic "S" on it.

Your dog can transform into an adorable dinosaur for Halloween. This dino hoodie from Amazon is made from soft velvet and comes in sizes all the way up to XXL.

A chef costume for your pet is great for anyone who prefers a less spooky costume this Halloween. With this costume, you get the chef’s hat that fits snuggly over your pet’s ears, plus the chef’s collar.