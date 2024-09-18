Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

15 of the cutest Halloween costumes for your pets

Find scary, spooky and cute costumes for your cats or dogs

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Find cute costumes for your cat or dog this Halloween. 

Find cute costumes for your cat or dog this Halloween.  (iStock )

Halloween isn’t just for kids. Everyone in the entire family can dress up, pets included! There are pet costumes that are downright terrifying and others that are just adorable. 

From simple bat wings to Freddy Kruger, Beetlejuice, Stitch and cowboys, you can find a costume on this list that fits your personality and your pet’s personality as well.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these costumes sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Bat wings: $6.99

Turn your pet into the cutest bat you've ever seen. 

Turn your pet into the cutest bat you've ever seen.  (Amazon )

Keep your pet’s Halloween costume simple with a pair of bat wings from Amazon. Ideal for black cats and dogs, these wings can turn your pet into an adorable bat.

Willie Nelson: $34.99

Your dog could become one of the best musicians to date. 

Your dog could become one of the best musicians to date.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

Turn your pooch into one of the best musicians in the world with this Willie Nelson dog costume. The costume simply slides over your dog’s head and comes with a wig headpiece to turn their ears into Willie Nelson’s signature braids.

Beetlejuice: $34.99

Don't say your pet's name three times while they're wearing this costume. 

Don't say your pet's name three times while they're wearing this costume.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

With the new movie coming out, a Beetlejuice pet costume is the perfect costume for this year’s festivities. You get the classic wig and black and white suit that Beetlejuice wears. This costume is ideal for cats or dogs of any size.

STAND OUT THIS HALLOWEEN WITH BEETLEJUICE INSPIRED COSTUMES AND MORE

Skeleton: $19.99

Turn your pup into a spooky skeleton for Halloween. 

Turn your pup into a spooky skeleton for Halloween.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

This skeleton sweatshirt for dogs can transform your pup into a spooky skeleton while keeping them comfortable. You don’t have to limit the costume to Halloween, either. Made from a soft material, it’s perfect for fall and winter wear.

Police dog: $24.99

Your pup can become the protector of your home for Halloween. 

Your pup can become the protector of your home for Halloween.  (Spirit Halloween)

Turn your dog into a member of the PAW Patrol with this police dog costume from Spirit Halloween. It comes with a police shirt, hat and backpack so they can carry all their treats and dog bags while out trick-or-treating with your little ones.

Cowboy: $8.99

A cowboy costume is an age-old costume that'll be a hit year after year. 

A cowboy costume is an age-old costume that'll be a hit year after year.  (Amazon )

Your small dog or cat can be transformed into a cowboy with this simple hat and handkerchief. You can choose from a red or pink set, all for under $10. 

11 ESSENTIAL ITEMS TO FILL YOUR HALLOWEEN BOO BASKET

Catdog: $29.99

Catdog is a favorite TV character from the early 2000s. 

Catdog is a favorite TV character from the early 2000s.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

You can turn your dog into everyone’s favorite early 2000s character: Catdog. This Catdog costume is a simple jumpsuit that easily fits most sized pets.

Stitch: $31.99

Another favorite character from a beloved Disney movie. 

Another favorite character from a beloved Disney movie.  (Amazon )

Is Lilo & Stitch one of your favorite movies? Well, you can turn your pet into your favorite alien. A Stitch hoodie from Amazon is a cozy costume for your pet to wear, made from soft materials. Plus, it’s simply adorable.

Clifford: $29.99

Turn your puppy into a giant dog with this Clifford costume. 

Turn your puppy into a giant dog with this Clifford costume.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

Your dog can be transformed into the giant red dog, Clifford, with this adorable Clifford costume from Halloweencostumes.com. It’s a bodysuit with a Clifford head that sits snuggly over your dog’s head.

Pumpkin: $20.99

Go with a classic and dress your pet in this pumpkin hoodie. 

Go with a classic and dress your pet in this pumpkin hoodie.  (Amazon )

Go with a classic this Halloween and dress your cat or dog up as a jack-o-lantern. This velvety pumpkin costume from Amazon is easy to put on, thanks to the helpful buttons holding the costume together. Perfect for all your fall activities, your dog can stay warm with the help of this sweatshirt.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO DIY YOUR KIDS' HALLOWEEN COSTUMES THIS YEAR

Freddy Kruger: $39.99

For a scary costume, go with Freddy Kruger. 

For a scary costume, go with Freddy Kruger.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

Give your dog a truly scary costume this year with the help of this Freddy Kruger costume. You get Freddy Kruger’s hat, glove and sweater. Any size dog can fit into this costume, with sizes ranging from small to extra-large.

Pirate: on sale for $15.29

Original price: $16.99

A simple pirate costume is the perfect simple costume. 

A simple pirate costume is the perfect simple costume.  (Amazon )

A pirate is a classic costume, and this bandanna and pirate hat costume is the perfect simple costume. Plus, the bandanna can be used over and over again beyond just Halloween. You can choose from a few different pirate bandannas to coordinate your dog’s style with your own.

Superman: $23.99

Transform your dog into one of the best superheroes around. 

Transform your dog into one of the best superheroes around.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

Are you a fan of superheroes? Dress your dog as Superman, one of the most popular heroes to date. With this Superman costume, your dog can have their own cape and t-shirt with the classic "S" on it.

Dinosaur: on sale for $18.49

Original price: $20.99

The cute dinosaur costume will be a huge hit. 

The cute dinosaur costume will be a huge hit.  (Amazon )

Your dog can transform into an adorable dinosaur for Halloween. This dino hoodie from Amazon is made from soft velvet and comes in sizes all the way up to XXL.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Chef: $19.99

Your pet can become an adorable chef with this costume. 

Your pet can become an adorable chef with this costume.  (Halloweencostumes.com)

A chef costume for your pet is great for anyone who prefers a less spooky costume this Halloween. With this costume, you get the chef’s hat that fits snuggly over your pet’s ears, plus the chef’s collar. 

Deals