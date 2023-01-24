2 kids 'kidnapped' in stolen car as cases reportedly spike in America: What parents should know

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'TERRIFYING INCIDENTS' - Safety experts are warning that multiple car theft incidents involving children in America have occurred already this year, including a case in California in which two children were "kidnapped" inside a stolen vehicle. Here's what parents need to know on this issue. Continue reading...

FURIOUS FIGHT - With this year's March for Life just concluded, faith leaders and others around the country continue to speak out about the importance of fighting for life and the most vulnerable. Continue reading...

'FELL IN LOVE WITH TRAVEL' - This married couple has so far visited 112 countries out of 195 since they began their international journey around the world. See their incredible and uplifting photos. Continue reading...

MIKE REALLY LIKES BIKES - "American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe, who's collected vintage motorcycles for 30-plus years, is now auctioning off his collection. Continue reading...

BOURBON BONANZA - This whiskey distillery has celebrated filling its eight millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition. Continue reading...

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Jan. 24, 2003, in a federal response to the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the Department of Homeland Security is established as a Cabinet agency. Continue reading...

THESE PETS NEED HOMES - Gordy, a six-year-old "lovable boy," is available for adoption at ARF of the Hamptons in New York. Here's his story. Continue reading...

MOOSE ON THE LOOSE - Derek Keith Burgoyne, a wildlife enthusiast, was in New Brunswick, Canada, when his drone camera caught a moose shedding both of its antlers. See the amazing footage..

NOT SO 'GOOD SAMARITANS' - A New Jersey family will be charged with falsifying a police report after they abandoned a 3-foot alligator in a storage container and alerted law enforcement of the crime. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Is your cell phone dying too fast? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals quick ways to prevent your iPhone and Android batteries from being completely drained. Continue reading...

WINTER QUIZ - How well do you know these fun facts about the coldest season? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - If you've got a sweet tooth, impress your palate with this super simple dessert recipe for orange angel food cake. Try the recipe...

