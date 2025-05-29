$140 all-you-can-eat buffet worth it? Plus, travelers find new way to avoid fees

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
SEAFOOD SPLURGE: A $140 all-you-can-eat buffet in Rhode Island has lobsters, oysters, filet mignon, live music and more, but is it worth the price?
BEST BITE: Discover the top 25 burger chains in the U.S. as ranked by Yelp reviews.
PILLOW TALK: As airlines tighten luggage rules, some travelers are using pillowcases to sneak extra items on board.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
CAMPING COMFORT – Camping out at a festival is a fun, memorable experience. Be prepared with this must-have camping gear you can reuse over and over again. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion