$140 all-you-can-eat buffet worth it? Plus, travelers find new way to avoid fees

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Split of lobsters and Jon Barr, a food influencer

New York content creator Jon Barr (right) enjoys the $140 buffet at The Nordic in Rhode Island, where lobster is one of the offerings. (Jon Barr / Instagram)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

SEAFOOD SPLURGE: A $140 all-you-can-eat buffet in Rhode Island has lobsters, oysters, filet mignon, live music and more, but is it worth the price?

BEST BITE: Discover the top 25 burger chains in the U.S. as ranked by Yelp reviews.

PILLOW TALK: As airlines tighten luggage rules, some travelers are using pillowcases to sneak extra items on board.

flight passenger with neck pillow

Some flight passengers today are stuffing clothes and other soft items into a pillowcase, then using the item as a handy travel pillow. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

CAMPING COMFORT – Camping out at a festival is a fun, memorable experience. Be prepared with this must-have camping gear you can reuse over and over again. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

