Festival camping gear for a comfortable concert experience

Festival season is filled with great music, fun with friends and camping out under the stars. Make sure you have the most relaxing experience you can by loading up on the right festival camping gear. Tents, canopies, sleeping pads and hammocks are all must-have items you’ll want to bring with you.

Add some more fun to your festival stay by bringing along a Bluetooth speaker, tapestries, a cookstove and other camping accessories.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

A canopy is a must-have for festivals, especially if you expect rain or hot sun. The canopy will keep your belongings dry and will provide some much-needed shade on hot days. You can get a simple, instant pop-up canopy from Walmart for under $50, or go with a sturdier canopy with leg weights included from Amazon.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

At a festival, a small tent that’s easy to put up can help you stay comfortable while your in-between shows. A four-person Coleman tent from Walmart is sturdy and spacious, while still being affordable. It’s also designed to withstand winds of up to 35 miles per hour.

For an even easier option, Amazon has a four-person pop-up tent that goes up in just two minutes. There are large windows on the side of the tent and the two front doors keep the tent aired out on warmer days.

25 CAMPING ESSENTIALS YOU NEED FOR VENTURING OUT INTO THE WOODS

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Sleeping on the ground isn’t the most comfortable, so if you want to get some sleep while you're at the festival, a small sleeping pad can go a long way. A KingCamp sleeping pad is ideal for a single person. It has a built-in foot pump, an included pillow and it’s waterproof. Need more space? Amazon has a two-person sleeping pad that also has a built-in foot pump and pillow.

Original price: $19.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Some festival-goers prefer a hammock to sleep in or relax in during the day. It’s easier than bringing a whole tent, all you need is a couple of trees. Amazon’s Gorilla Grip hammock is designed for camping and comes with everything you need to stay comfortable. It has an extra-large capacity, a rope and carabiners, so you can easily hook it up to any size tree.

If you’re planning to sleep in your hammock overnight, this Deyard hammock includes a rain and mosquito cover that drapes over the top of the hammock, making it more comfortable to sleep in.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Stay warm and comfortable while you’re staying the night at festivals with the right sleeping bag. You can get an Ozark Trail oversized sleeping bag from Walmart that’ll work for any season. It’s roomy, warm and easy to roll back up when you’re done using it.

An L.L. Bean flannel-lined sleeping bag can withstand any weather, and the unique color combos are a fun addition to your other festival camping gear. If you prefer blankets to sleeping bags, you can get a camping blanket designed to wick away water, sand, mud and other elements.

TURN YOUR CAR INTO A CAMPER WITH THESE 10 CAR CAMPING ITEMS

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Make sure you have a place to sit while you’re listening to music or while you’re back at your camping site. If you want a simple, ultra-lightweight option, an Ozark Trail camping chair from Walmart will work. It’s under $10 and comes in 20 different color options.

Looking for something more durable? A foldable L.L. Bean camping chair will last for years. It has an oversized cup holder that’ll hold most water bottles and an extra-large storage bag, so there’s no more struggling to get your chair back into the case.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Not all festivals have bathrooms readily available, and the ones that do frequently run out of toilet paper, so it’s always a good idea to bring some with you. A biodegradable option is better for the environment, so go with this six-pack of camping toilet paper.

You can also find 100% recycled toilet paper from the aptly named company, Who Gives a Crap. The toilet paper comes with bright, fun wrapping paper and it’s completely eco-friendly.

Original price: $25.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Although it’s not a necessity, a Bluetooth speaker comes in handy at festivals when you have downtime. You can get a portable Bluetooth speaker that clips right to your luggage for easy carrying. A JBL Go speaker comes in a variety of fun colors and has a seven-hour playtime. You can also find a color-changing Bluetooth speaker from Amazon that’s also waterproof.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

No matter where you’re camping, tarps come in handy. You can put one under or over your tent to protect yourself during bad weather. You find a fun, teal-colored tarp that’s 12 millimeters thick on Amazon or a standard 5.5-millimeter thick tarp also on Amazon.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Tapestries are multi-use items that are festive and great for privacy. They add to the whole festive vibe and can be used as lightweight blankets or make a good privacy screen. Amazon has a tie-dye tapestry, a floral sun tapestry and Bohemian psychedelic tapestry that are all affordable and durable.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Instead of buying expensive festival foods, a camp stove can help you make your own meals. A Primus Essential backpacking stove is a single-burner, gas-powered stove that can hold different pan sizes easily. You can get two burners with a Coleman camping stove. It folds up and is compact enough to easily fit in your car with your other camping gear.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Water is a necessity at a festival. You’re out in the hot sun all day, so you need to stay hydrated. A refillable water jug ensures you have plenty of water on hand for yourself and anyone else camping with you. Walmart has a six-gallon water jug with two easy-carry handles. You can also find a 5.5 gallon water jug with a spigot on Amazon.

10 FOOD STORAGE ESSENTIALS FOR TRAVELING OR CAMPING

Original price: $39.98

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Avoid a dead phone, tablet or camera battery while you’re at the festival by always keeping solar batteries on hand. Walmart has a solar charger that will charge your phone quickly. Just lay out the small battery pack in the sun, and you’ll be able to charge your device in no time.

A full battery pack like this one from Amazon has multiple charging ports and outlets for all your technology. You can recharge your battery pack with a foldout solar panel, via a wall socket or a car lighter adapter.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

If the festival you’re going to doesn’t have a bathroom, you can either use the Great Outdoors or use a portable toilet kit. The kit comes with a pop-up privacy tent and a collapsible toilet that you can put a trash bag in for waste.