Veterans
Published

100-year-old WWII veteran throws first pitch at Long Island Ducks ballpark

Former Army medic Henry Levy was honored at a Men's Senior Baseball League game

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
WWII veteran throws first pitch at Long Island baseball game Video

WWII veteran throws first pitch at Long Island baseball game

Henry Levy, 100 years old, enjoyed a dream come true recently on a New York ballfield.

Henry Levy got to take his love of baseball to the next level.

The 100-year-old baseball fan and World War II veteran threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL) game this past Sunday.

Supporters, fans and family members showed up to support the veteran at Fairfield Properties Ballpark — home of the Long Island Ducks — in Central Islip, New York. 

Levy tossed the pitch to his son, Cory Levy, who’s been a member of the MSBL for 25 years.

Cory Levy shared with Fox News Digital how his father first saw Yogi Berra throw a first pitch for the New York Yankees in 2010 and said, "I could do that."

  • Levy father son play baseball
    Image 1 of 2

    WWII veteran Henry Levy and his son, Cory Levy, get ready for a Men's Senior Baseball League game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y., on July 17, 2022. (Casey Levy)

  • henry and cory levy long island
    Image 2 of 2

    WWII veteran Henry Levy and his son, Cory Levy, attend a Men's Senior Baseball League game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y., on July 17, 2022. (Casey Levy)

The father-son duo made it their mission to practice pitching and built an area outside with a pitcher’s mound to have a catch.

"Father's Day, every year, even including this year — 100 years old — we have a catch," he said.

Long Islander Cory Levy kisses his father and WWII veteran Henry Levy at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y., on July 17, 2022.

Long Islander Cory Levy kisses his father and WWII veteran Henry Levy at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y., on July 17, 2022. (Casey Levy)

Henry Levy’s perseverance in pitching ultimately landed him the gig at the Ducks’ ballpark.

"He threw out the first pitch and everybody congratulated him for serving in WWII," he said. 

"It was emotional day."

  • levy family long island
    Image 1 of 2

    WWII veteran Henry Levy is joined by his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids at a baseball game in Central Islip, N.Y., on July 17, 2022.  (Newsday)

  • men's senior baseball league long island
    Image 2 of 2

    Long Island's Men's Senior Baseball League gather around WWII veteran Henry Levy at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y., on July 17, 2022.  (Casey Levy)

"He got emotional, too — he felt great."

The veteran served in World War II as an Army medic; he took care of injured soldiers taken off the battlefield.

Cory Levy shared how he grew up playing baseball because of his father’s own love of the sport.

100-year-old WWII veteran Henry Levy gears up to throw the first pitch at a Men's Senior Baseball League game at the Long Island Ducks' ballpark on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

100-year-old WWII veteran Henry Levy gears up to throw the first pitch at a Men's Senior Baseball League game at the Long Island Ducks' ballpark on Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Casey Levy)

"He’s been my coach since I’m six years old until my early twenties," he said. 

Henry Levy also opened the first indoor batting range in Bayside, Queens, nearly 50 years ago, added Casey Levy, Cory's wife. 

WWII veteran Henry Levy celebrates his 100th birthday on Long Island, N.Y., on May 3, 2022.

WWII veteran Henry Levy celebrates his 100th birthday on Long Island, N.Y., on May 3, 2022. (Casey Levy)

The 100-year-old celebrated his milestone birthday on May 3, 2022, at a party with his family, including his nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Casey Levy confirmed that her father-in-law is feeling "wonderful" at his age and that his mind is in "tip-top shape."

WWII veteran Henry Levy of Long Island celebrates his 100th birthday on May 3, 2022.

WWII veteran Henry Levy of Long Island celebrates his 100th birthday on May 3, 2022. (Casey Levy)

"His mind is so sharp," she said. 

"He’s just a pleasure to be around."

"What a wonderful man."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.