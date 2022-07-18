100-year-old WWII veteran throws first pitch at Long Island Ducks ballpark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Henry Levy got to take his love of baseball to the next level.

The 100-year-old baseball fan and World War II veteran threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL) game this past Sunday.

Supporters, fans and family members showed up to support the veteran at Fairfield Properties Ballpark — home of the Long Island Ducks — in Central Islip, New York.

Levy tossed the pitch to his son, Cory Levy, who’s been a member of the MSBL for 25 years.

Cory Levy shared with Fox News Digital how his father first saw Yogi Berra throw a first pitch for the New York Yankees in 2010 and said, "I could do that."

The father-son duo made it their mission to practice pitching and built an area outside with a pitcher’s mound to have a catch.

"Father's Day, every year, even including this year — 100 years old — we have a catch," he said.

Henry Levy’s perseverance in pitching ultimately landed him the gig at the Ducks’ ballpark.

"He threw out the first pitch and everybody congratulated him for serving in WWII," he said.

"It was emotional day."

"He got emotional, too — he felt great."

The veteran served in World War II as an Army medic; he took care of injured soldiers taken off the battlefield.

Cory Levy shared how he grew up playing baseball because of his father’s own love of the sport.

"He’s been my coach since I’m six years old until my early twenties," he said.

Henry Levy also opened the first indoor batting range in Bayside, Queens, nearly 50 years ago, added Casey Levy, Cory's wife.

The 100-year-old celebrated his milestone birthday on May 3, 2022, at a party with his family, including his nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Casey Levy confirmed that her father-in-law is feeling "wonderful" at his age and that his mind is in "tip-top shape."

"His mind is so sharp," she said.

"He’s just a pleasure to be around."

"What a wonderful man."