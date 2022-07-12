D-Day war hero dies on Independence Day at 99 years old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America lost a true patriot on a day designated for celebrating everlasting patriotism.

WWII veteran Joseph Raymond "Ray" Goulet died on Independence Day, July 4, 2022, at the age of 99.

The Portsmouth, N.H., resident grew up in Lawrence, Mass., where he was known by the nickname "Red" for his hair color.

Goulet joined the U.S. Army during the second World War, according to an obituary by Seacoastonline.

His natural knack for mathematics and organization skills landed him orders in the Army Service Forces, the same obituary noted.

While training with U.S. and Allied forces in England, Goulet revealed an ability to speak and comprehend French fluently.

As a result, he went to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division and served as a communications liaison with local French leaders.

On June 6, 1944, the American war hero landed with the first wave of the 1st Infantry Division at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France — the invasion known as D-Day.

Goulet returned afterward to Army Service Forces and was promoted to technical sergeant, and he continued to serve the U.S. and Allied forces that were rapidly moving into Germany.

He drove truckloads of urgent supplies, such as fuel and ammunition, to the front lines of the war — and thousands of other U.S. citizen soldiers followed suit.

The organization that came to be known as the "Red-Ball Express" ran non-stop, 24-7 truck convoys, despite such obstacles as weather and enemy threats.

This movement is credited with reducing the number of Allied casualties and shortening the war altogether, according to Seacoastonline.

Goulet continued requesting a transfer back into the infantry, but the war ended before he could return to combat, his obituary noted.

When he returned home to Massachusetts, the veteran took his affinity for mathematics to work in the electrical supply industry — until he retired and permanently relocated to New Hampshire.

Goulet called Portsmouth home.

He enjoyed taking walks with the Portsmouth Police on Wednesdays and reading the paper at the public library.

The veteran continued to be a staunch supporter of the military and served as a member of the Pease Greeters, welcoming home the troops that landed at Pease International Airport in Portsmouth.

Loved ones and admirers continued to show their gratitude for the war hero after his passing.

Goulet became well-known for the legend of his worn, leather wallet that he carried with him throughout World War II and thereafter.

Many in Portsmouth helped celebrate Goulet's 98th birthday last year in front of the Margeson Apartments, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Crowds of people, including Portsmouth police officers and Ret. Army Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, lined up to wish Goulet a happy birthday and to thank him for his service.

Loved ones and admirers continued to show their gratitude for the war hero after his passing, leaving condolences on Breen Funeral Home's digital tribute wall.

"We have never met, sir, but thank you for the sacrifices you made."

Retired Portsmouth Police Department Capt. Frank Warchol admitted that meeting Goulet was a "complete honor" and gave his appreciation for the Wednesday walks shared together.

"Thank you for your remarkable bravery and service to our country and for allowing us into the world of a true American hero," he wrote.

"Rest well, Red. I know you will be missed by many."

Another individual wrote this heartfelt message: "We have never met, sir, but thank you for the sacrifices you made — for all the good that you have done for those around you. From one soldier to another, thank you."

Still another person wrote this: "God bless you, Mr. Goulet. If it wasn't for brave soldiers like you, we wouldn't have a beautiful free country to live in. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family."

Goulet is survived by his three children and several grandchildren.