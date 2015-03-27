Woman Accused in Mammogram Cases Turns Herself In

A former Perry Hospital employee indicted on 20 charges of submitting false negative mammogram results has turned herself in to authorities.



Rachael Michelle Rapraeger was being held without bond on Friday at the Houston County jail. A Houston County grand jury indicted the 30-year-old Macon woman on Tuesday on 10 felony counts of computer forgery and 10 counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct.



The hospital says hundreds of women were told their test results were normal though a doctor never read their scans.



The district attorney's office says Rapraeger improperly handled 1,289 mammogram cases.



Authorities say the hospital determined that Rapraeger submitted false results for 10 women who were later found to have breast cancer.

