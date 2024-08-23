‘What is brain fog — and when should I seek medical attention?’: Ask a doctor

Most people have had brief lapses of memory — forgetting a train of thought, a driving route or maybe a word choice.

In most cases, these episodes last only a few seconds and are nothing to worry about — but if they persist, it may warrant getting a doctor's input.

For a clearer understanding of what defines this condition — often referred to as "brain fog" — Fox News Digital asked two medical doctors about recognizing the symptoms and when to seek medical attention .

AMID CONCERNS ABOUT BIDEN’S MENTAL ACUITY, EXPERTS REVEAL HOW COGNITIVE TESTS WORK AND WHAT THEY REVEAL

What is brain fog?

Brain fog represents a "set of symptoms persons can experience due to impairments in brain functions, such as thinking, memory, information processing, storage and retrieval, decision-making, paying attention and performing tasks, among others," Irene M. Estores, MD, an associate professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida, told Fox News Digital.

DEMENTIA WARNING: DON'T EVER SAY THESE 16 THINGS TO LOVED ONES WITH THE DISEASE, EXPERTS ADVISE

Symptoms of the condition

The markers and indicators of brain fog can range from feeling suddenly confused about a familiar task or just feeling out of sorts mentally .

"A person may experience difficulty staying on task, inability to focus, forgetfulness or problems finding the right words," said Estores.

"They may also struggle to follow simple instructions or remember new information."

Other symptoms may include feeling confused and dazed, or being physically present but feeling mentally absent, according to Estores.

What can cause these symptoms?

Although each person is different, there are some common causes of brain fog, medical experts say.

Chronic sleep deprivation

Just a single night of poor shuteye can have negative cognitive effects, so a compounded lack of sleep can surely be a culprit of brain fog, Estores noted.

GOING TO BED AFTER THIS TIME COULD LEAD TO POORER MENTAL HEALTH, A STANFORD STUDY FINDS

"Sleep is key to the consolidation of memory, specifically long-term memory," she said.

"It also affects working memory, attention and decision-making, by affecting the activity of neural circuits in the hippocampus, prefrontal cortex, basal ganglia, thalamus and parietal lobes."

Chronic stress and pain

People who experience chronic stressful events — such as pain, emotional and mental trauma, and social isolation — may notice cognitive effects, said Estores.

Pain medications and co-existing conditions, such as sleep disorders and depression, can also trigger or worsen brain fog.

Illness

Underlying medical conditions — such as some degenerative diseases, like dementia and Parkinson’s — and metabolic conditions, like diabetes or hypertension, can cause brain fog, according to Estores.

Trauma or infection can also play a role.

What to do about brain fog

For those who are experiencing symptoms associated with brain fog, the first step is to practice good "brain health," according to Glen R. Finney, MD, professor of neurology at the Geisinger College of Health Sciences in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Healthy cognitive habits include maintaining good sleep hygiene, getting adequate exercise , striving for a healthy diet, staying hydrated and limiting stress.

"If that isn’t enough to improve things, let your primary care provider know what you’re experiencing, and they can review your medications and examine you for signs of medical causes, like autoimmune conditions," Finney told Fox News Digital.

"Also, some people with persistent brain fog may benefit from cognitive rehabilitation with a speech language pathologist, occupational therapist or psychologist," he added.

How is brain fog evaluated?

If medical evaluation is suggested, imaging tests — like a CT or MRI scan — as well as vascular studies (tests that check the blood flow in the veins and arteries) can be used to diagnose any existing conditions, Estores noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Doctors may also recommend screening for co-existing diseases and conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders, she added.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health