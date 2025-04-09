This weight loss plan performs better than traditional dieting, study finds

The traditional diet of restricting calories is a tried-and-true method for weight loss — but new research reveals that a certain intermittent fasting regimen may be more effective.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus compared two randomized groups of dieters on their change in weight after a 12-month period.

The participants were between 18 and 60 years old with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 to 46, which is considered overweight or obese by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

OBESITY MOST RELEVANT IN THESE 3 SOUTHERN CITIES

One group followed daily caloric restriction (DCR) and the other followed 4:3 intermittent fasting (IMF), where dieters eat freely four days a week and undergo intense calorie restriction on the remaining three days.

After the year-long study, the intermittent fasters reported an average body weight loss of 7.6%, compared to 5% for the calorie-restricted group.

The study, which was published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, concluded that 4:3 IMF resulted in "modestly greater weight loss" among adults who are overweight or obese.

FRESH FOOD CONSUMPTION COULD HELP SOLVE DIET-RELATED ILLNESS: EXPERTS

In an interview with Fox News Digital, lead study co-authors Danielle Ostendorf and Victoria Catenacci noted the difference between IMF and time-restricted eating (TRE).

"IMF involves cycling between complete or near-complete (over 75%) energy restriction on ‘fast’ days and [as necessary] energy intake on non-fast days," they said.

"This study shows that 4:3 intermittent fasting is an effective and safe weight-loss approach."

"TRE involves limiting the daily window of food intake to eight to 10 hours or less on most days of the week – for example, 16/8 or 14/10 protocols."

In the study — which was funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — the participants had a fast day calorie goal that was 80% less than their baseline energy requirements, which equates to about 400 to 600 calories per day for women and 500 to 700 calories for men.

The three fast days could not be back to back, the researchers noted, and on the four "non-fast" days, participants could eat what they wanted without counting calories, but were encouraged to make healthy choices.

"This study shows that 4:3 intermittent fasting is an effective and safe weight-loss approach and can be considered as an option among the many other evidence-based dietary strategies for adults seeking weight loss," said Ostendorf.

STUDY REVEALS EXERCISING EVERY DAY MAY NOT BE NECESSARY: ‘BETTER THAN NONE’

In several other recent trials, different versions of IMF, such as 5:2, have been tested without any significant difference compared to DCR, the study noted.

"Once we completed our trial, we were actually somewhat surprised to see that our data didn’t align with these prior published studies of IMF versus DCR," Ostendorf said.

The researchers believe that three-day fasting is the "sweet spot for an IMF paradigm," as it’s not too rigid but still effective.

For those interested in trying the 4:3 IMF method, Ostendorf suggests starting with one fasting day — eating about 500 calories — and adding the others over time, allowing the body to acclimate.

Participants in both groups met regularly with a registered dietitian, which might not be accessible to all people looking to lose weight, the researcher added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"All participants in our study received a comprehensive behavioral support program to provide strategies to support them in their weight-loss journeys," she added. "In the 4:3 IMF group, content was tailored to that approach."

"[This] likely played a large role, because it provided participants in both groups with support for the randomized dietary paradigm, including nutrition information, accountability, behavioral change strategies and social support."

The participants reported that it was easier to eat all their calories in one sitting during fast days instead of spreading them out.

For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health

"We recommended that participants stay hydrated with non-caloric beverages, such as black coffee or sparking flavored waters, throughout the day," Ostendorf said.

The researchers mentioned that more research is needed into safety for other populations, including children and adolescents, older adults, pregnant women, and people with conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease or cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They also hope for a long-term follow-up study to explore which individuals are more likely to be successful with the method.