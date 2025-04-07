Study reveals exercising every day may not be necessary: 'Better than none'

Daily exercise might not be as necessary as you think.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says adults should get at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week – which equates to 30 minutes a day, five days a week – including two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

But a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) found that working out just one to two days a week could have the same benefits as exercising every day.

Researchers in China investigated the impact of concentrated activity compared to evenly distributed activity, also referred to as the "weekend warrior" pattern, where most activity is completed in one to two days.

The researchers used data from the U.K. Biobank to look at participants' physical activity measurements from 2013 to 2015, with patterns including inactive, active, weekend warrior and active regular.

Within an eight-year follow-up, 3,965 participants died from all causes, 667 died from cardiovascular disease and 1,780 died from cancer, according to a press release.

There was "no discernible difference" in mortality risk between the "active regular" and "active weekends" groups, the researchers noted.

"Engaging in [physical activity] concentrated within one to two days was related with a similar reduction in mortality risk as more evenly spread activity," the study concluded.

"Our findings are particularly significant for individuals who find it challenging to engage in regular [physical activity] due to time constraints."

Jess Hiestand, training manager at Rumble Boxing in Los Angeles, shared her observation of the study results in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"The weekend warriors had a lower risk of death compared to those who were inactive, but the difference was small enough that it wasn’t statistically significant when compared to the ‘regularly active’ group," she mentioned.

"I think it’s great that people who struggle to fit in activity during the week can still see benefits."

While exercising can have a positive impact on the body regardless of frequency, Hiestand cast doubts that weekend warriors see similar benefits.

"Based on my observations with my clients, I doubt weekend warriors see the same benefits in mental health, healthy body composition and athletic performance as those who are active throughout the week," she said.

"While my recommendations vary depending on a person’s goals, for general health, I typically recommend strength training three times a week. For cardio, I suggest a minimum of 30 minutes of walking daily (it doesn't necessarily need to be all at once)."

For people who seek change in body composition or athletic improvement, Hiestand recommended increasing the duration or intensity of the exercise.

"Something is better than nothing, and if you truly can't meet the movement recommendations from doctors or trainers, start with what you can do," she said. "What's optimal is not the only option."

Family physician Dr. Mike Richardson, who is based in Boston, also reacted to these findings in an interview with Fox News Digital, warning of the dangers of too much exercise at once.

"The study shows that getting any exercise is better than none, but weekend warriors should be cautious about injuries," he said.

"Before diving into a workout, it’s important to warm up and stretch so your body is ready for the activity."

Richardson added that this preparation is especially important as people age.

"For example, the textbook case of an Achilles rupture is a man in his 30s who plays basketball on the weekends," he said. "A good warm-up can help reduce your risk of injury and keep you active longer."