Selena Gomez says she was 'misdiagnosed' before receiving bipolar diagnosis

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Actress and singer Selena Gomez continues to be outspoken about mental health following her diagnosis with bipolar disorder.

The former Disney star announced her diagnosis in 2020 during an Instagram Live video call with fellow Disney Channel standout Miley Cyrus. Gomez has since described this discovery as a relief, although not an easy path.

In a recent episode of the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast, Gomez – the co-founder of mental health publication Wondermind – shared details about her journey to diagnosis.

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Fellow musician and husband Benny Blanco asked his wife if she knew she was bipolar before being officially diagnosed.

"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," she responded. "I think people were just assuming – and I would try multiple therapists."

"It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things, and for me to go, ‘Go get a therapist.’ All of it is so … complicated."

Gomez detailed how her diagnosis required talking to "multiple different people," stressing the importance of not giving up.

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"I’m so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it," she said.

Blanco revealed that Gomez sometimes experiences a manic episode without recognizing it.

"She’ll start to realize she’s having it after it’s happening, and sometimes she doesn’t even remember when it’s happening," he said.

"It’s such a delicate thing because … you’re not supposed to, technically, talk to the person about it while they’re deep in it."

Blanco added that Gomez is "so hyper aware" of when she’s experiencing mania.

"I’m equally proud to say that I do have moments of mania," she said. "I’m not ashamed at all, because I can catch them a bit quicker."

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"It is helpful to have a partner who will understand … and meet you where you are," the singer added.

Since her diagnosis, Gomez said she lives life more "freely."

"The whole hypocrisy of shaming people for therapy, or people not understanding it, is that it’s just not for you," she said. "But for me, it finally allowed me to go, ‘Oh, that’s why I handled things the way I [did]. That’s why all the other people were able to get over things quickly, and I wasn’t.'"

Gomez added, "I’d act out of fear, I’d act out of love, I’d act out of passion, it was all inconsistent. It was crazy."

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The actress encouraged others that no matter the diagnosis, "you are not defined by a term."

"It’s just informative to seek and talk and listen to podcasts or listen to certain things that will help you get information," she said. "I do believe there is a lot of hope."

Signs of bipolar disorder

About 2.8% of adults in the U.S. have experienced bipolar in the last year, while 4.4% experience it during their lifetime, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Formerly called manic depression or "manic-depressive disorder," bipolar disorder is characterized by dramatic shifts in mood, energy and activity levels, affecting the ability to carry out daily tasks.

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This can include emotional highs, referred to as mania or hypomania, and lows, known as depression, per Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms can differ depending on bipolar type.

"You are not defined by a term."

Manic and hypomanic episodes typically include three or more of the following symptoms:

Increased activity, energy or agitation

Feeling too self-confident, or having a distorted sense of well-being

Needing less sleep than usual

Speaking quickly or being unusually talkative

Having racing thoughts or jumping from one topic to the next

Being easily distracted

Making poor decisions

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Major depressive episodes typically include five or more of the following symptoms.

Feeling depressed, sad, empty, hopeless or tearful

Having a loss of interest or feeling no pleasure in most activities

Losing weight when not dieting, or overeating and gaining weight

Sleeping too much or too little

Feeling restless or acting slower than usual

Feeling very tired or losing energy

Feeling worthless or guilty when unnecessary

Struggling with thinking or concentrating, leading to an inability to make decisions

Thinking about, planning or attempting suicide

Seeking diagnosis

Mayo Clinic encourages anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek help from a professional.

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Diagnosis can be made through a physical exam and lab testing, as well as mental health assessments and tracking of moods, sleep patterns and other factors.

After diagnosis, Mayo Clinic recommends paying attention to warning signs to prevent episodes. Getting enough sleep, taking medications as directed, and abstaining from drugs and alcohol can also help.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Gomez's representation and Wondermind for comment.