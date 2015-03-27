No evidence to link cell phone radiation to cancer, study finds

There is no convincing evidence linking cell phone use to cancer, a major British study concluded Thursday.

Scientists who conducted the largest review to date of published research found that there was "no indication of any risk" to public health from exposure to the radio waves from cell phones.

The review, undertaken by the independent advisory group on non-ionizing radiation (AGNIR) aet up by the UK's Health Protection Agency (HPA), warned that it was important to continue to monitor evidence -- as only around 15 years' worth of research exists.

Professor Anthony Swerdlow, AGNIR chairman, said, "There is no convincing evidence that radiofrequency exposure causes health effects in adults or in children but beyond 15 years for mobile phones, we have to say we have little or no information."

He added, "I think it is important therefore, to some extent, to keep an eye out on this, which we will do into the future."

The HPA said it would continue to advise a "precautionary" approach, and said that excessive use of cell phones by children should be discouraged.

It also repeated advice given by the UK government last year on ways to reduce exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields emitted by cell phones, including texting rather than calling, using hands-free kits and keeping calls short.