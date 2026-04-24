Highly contagious stomach bug surges in US as some groups face severe effects

Top stories
→ Highly contagious stomach bug spreads fast, hitting certain patients hardest
→ Woman's longtime vaping habit leads to terminal lung cancer
→ Your favorite snacks could be quietly wrecking your knees, research suggests
Interview of the week
→ Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian speaks about the risks of traveling to other countries for plastic surgery procedures
Metabolic health
→ Natural hormone may reduce obesity without cutting calories
→ Common sweetener may trigger fat buildup in ways experts didn’t expect
→ Common eating habit may trigger premature immune system aging
Conversation starters
→ 'Nonnamaxxing' trend may improve mental and physical health
→ Psychedelic therapy may be coming to your doctor's office as questions swirl
→ Intermittent fasting’s real benefit may come after you start eating again