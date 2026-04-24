Highly contagious stomach bug surges in US as some groups face severe effects

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Top stories

→ Highly contagious stomach bug spreads fast, hitting certain patients hardest

→ Woman's longtime vaping habit leads to terminal lung cancer

→ Your favorite snacks could be quietly wrecking your knees, research suggests

Interview of the week

→ Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian speaks about the risks of traveling to other countries for plastic surgery procedures

Metabolic health

→ Natural hormone may reduce obesity without cutting calories

→ Common sweetener may trigger fat buildup in ways experts didn’t expect

→ Common eating habit may trigger premature immune system aging

Conversation starters

→ 'Nonnamaxxing' trend may improve mental and physical health

→ Psychedelic therapy may be coming to your doctor's office as questions swirl

→ Intermittent fasting’s real benefit may come after you start eating again