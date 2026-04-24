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Health Newsletter

Highly contagious stomach bug surges in US as some groups face severe effects

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Top stories

→ Highly contagious stomach bug spreads fast, hitting certain patients hardest

→ Woman's longtime vaping habit leads to terminal lung cancer

→ Your favorite snacks could be quietly wrecking your knees, research suggests

Illustration of person suffering with abdominal pain and cramps due to norovirus

A highly contagious digestive virus is surging across the U.S., experts warn. (iStock)

Interview of the week

→ Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian speaks about the risks of traveling to other countries for plastic surgery procedures

Doctor warns bargain cosmetic surgery abroad can leave patients scarred Video

Metabolic health

Natural hormone may reduce obesity without cutting calories

→ Common sweetener may trigger fat buildup in ways experts didn’t expect

→ Common eating habit may trigger premature immune system aging

Woman adding refined sugar to a cup of coffee.

Researchers concluded that fructose acts as a "metabolic signal that promotes fat production and storage in ways that differ fundamentally from glucose." (iStock)

Conversation starters

'Nonnamaxxing' trend may improve mental and physical health

Psychedelic therapy may be coming to your doctor's office as questions swirl

→ Intermittent fasting’s real benefit may come after you start eating again

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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