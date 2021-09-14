Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

‘Long COVID’ affects 1 in 10 kids, Israel survey finds

Israel's Health Ministry estimated thousands of children in the country with lasting symptoms

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Dr. Saphier: CDC still not giving accurate portrayal of COVID risk to children Video

Dr. Saphier: CDC still not giving accurate portrayal of COVID risk to children

Fox News medical contributor Nicole Saphier joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to provide insight into schools mandating masks nationwide.

Approximately 1 in 10 Israeli children experienced lasting COVID-19 symptoms after recovering from their illnesses, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Findings from a phone survey conducted from late May-June 2021 drew from 13,834 parents of kids aged 3-18 who recovered from COVID-19. Results indicated 11.2% of the kids experienced "some symptoms after recovery," however the figure dropped to 1.8% to 4.6% six months following acute illness, depending on the child’s age.

CLICK HERE TO FIND A COVID-19 VACCINE NEAR YOU

The Health Ministry-led survey also found that older children were more likely to experience long COVID; 1.8% of kids ages 3-6 saw lasting symptoms whereas 4.6% of those ages 12-18 endured such effects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What’s more, participants aged 12-18 who experienced a symptomatic course of COVID-19 were more likely to develop long COVID, compared to those who had asymptomatic confirmed COVID-19, at 5.6% versus 3.5%, respectively. The findings didn't disclose specific symptoms.

"Based on the cumulative findings worldwide, it is evident that the coronavirus has long-term effects not only on the adult population but also among children," the translated findings read. "The reported long-term morbidity rate means that there are thousands of children in Israel with long-term symptoms."

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.