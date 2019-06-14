King Arthur Flour issues recall over possible E. coli contamination

King Arthur Flour, Inc. has issued a recall for over 14,000 cases of its 5-pound unbleached all-purpose flour after wheat used to make the product was linked to an ongoing E. coli outbreak. The affected products were distributed through retailers nationwide but not available for purchase through the company’s website.

BREAST IMPLANTS LINKED TO RARE FORM OF CANCER, BUT FDA DECLINES TO BAN

“King Arthur has been informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections,” a recall alert on the FDA website said. “No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur flour.”

The impacted products have the following lot numbers and “Best Used by” dates:



BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

The company also alert its customers in a tweet sent out early Thursday.

E. coli are bacteria found in both human and animal intestines and can be transmitted through contaminated water or food. Symptoms typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While most people recover after several days, some E. coli infection cases can be life-threatening. This is especially true for pregnant women, newborns, older or elderly adults and those with weakened immune systems.