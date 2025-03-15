Deadly cancer type linked to obesity and high stress levels

Obesity and stress could magnify the risk of one of the most aggressive types of cancer, a new study suggests.

Researchers at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) found that stress-related neurotransmitters and obesity-related hormones activated CREB (cyclic AMP response element-binding protein), which was shown to promote the growth of cancer cells in the pancreas.

In the study, mice that ate a high-fat diet were more likely to develop precancerous lesions. When stress levels were also raised through social isolation, the lesions grew even more.

The stress-related cancer risk was more pronounced in female mice.

Based on these findings, the researchers suggested exploring the use of existing medications to reduce the risk of obesity- and stress-related cancers.

"Since β-adrenergic receptors play a crucial role in stress-related cancer growth, commonly used beta-blockers, which are drugs prescribed for high blood pressure, could be repurposed to help mitigate these effects," a press release stated.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest types in the U.S., with a five-year survival rate of just 13%.

One of the biggest challenges with the disease is that it’s often detected at a late stage when the disease is already advanced, according to Dr. Robert Den, a radiation oncologist, professor of radiation oncology, and chief medical officer at Alpha Tau Medical in Israel.

"Unlike some other cancers, there are no effective early screening tools, so by the time a patient is diagnosed, treatment options are often limited," Den, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

The study reinforces the strong connection between the mind and body as it related to cancer development, Den said.

"Stress and its associated pathways can exacerbate disease progression, and we know that obesity fuels certain cancers, potentially impacting a patient’s response to treatment," he said.

"In this case, we’re seeing evidence that stress and obesity may contribute to the worsening of pancreatic cancer, which has major implications for both prevention and treatment strategies."

Maintaining a heart-healthy diet and eating in moderation are essential, Den noted — not just for cancer prevention but for overall health.

"Exercise is particularly crucial in addressing both obesity and stress," he said. "Staying active is not only beneficial for physical health, but also an excellent way to reduce stress."

Mindfulness can also play a key role in reducing cancer risk, the doctor advised.

"Spending time outdoors can also improve both mental and physical well-being, so I always encourage patients to find ways to be active, connect with nature and prioritize their overall wellness," he said.

Regarding pancreatic cancer treatment, Den noted that there have been some advancements in chemotherapy and surgical techniques, but "there hasn’t yet been a breakthrough."

"Most immunotherapies, which have been revolutionary in other cancers, have not shown the same promise in pancreatic cancer," he said.

"The key challenge is finding ways to help patients who are not candidates for surgery, as surgery remains the best line of defense."

Fox News Digital reached out to the study researchers for comment.