Couple breaks record for longest living marriage

Two centenarians broke the Guinness World Record for longest marriage of a living couple, as reported by Jam Press and confirmed by LongeviQuest, a database on the life and times of the world’s oldest people.

Manoel Angelim Dino, 105, first met Maria de Sousa Dino, 101, while collecting sweets in Brazil in 1936. They remained acquaintances until they met again in 1940.

When the couple reunited, Manoel said he fell in love at first sight. He declared his sentiments to Maria, who felt the same. The couple has now been happily married for 84 years and 85 days.

ONE MAN KNOWS THE SECRETS OF LIVING A LONG, HEALTHY LIFE, AND IT'S ALL ABOUT ONE ACTIVITY

Maria’s mother was unsure of the couple's union at first, according to Jam Press.

Manoel quickly won her favor after building a house for himself, Maria and their future family.

By this time, World War II was breaking out in Europe.

Back in Brazil, the couple grew tobacco to support their 13 children.

10 TIPS TO LIVE TO BE 100: ‘FAR MORE THAN WISHFUL THINKING,' SAY LONGEVITY EXPERTS

Today, the family has expanded to include 55 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The long-married couple now spend their time at home enjoying the life they’ve built.

Due to his age, Manoel spends most of his time resting.

However, he gets up every evening to sit with his wife in their living room, where they listen to a rosary prayer on the radio followed by Mass on television, according to LongeviQuest.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

When asked about the secret to their long marriage, Maria said simply, "Love. And that’s something even the most advanced computer could never calculate."

The previous record was held by an American couple, Herbert Fisher, born in 1905, and Zelmyra Fisher, born in 1907.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

They were together for 86 years and 290 days until Herbert passed away on Feb. 27, 2011, according to Guinness.

The longest-ever recorded marriage belongs to David Jacob Hiller, born in 1789, and Sarah Davy Hiller, born in 1792.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After they tied the knot in Canada in 1809, their union lasted an incredible 88 years and 349 days until Sarah passed away in 1898, Guinness stated.