CDC confirms coronavirus case in Illinois, dozens more under investigation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the second case of coronavirus in the U.S. on Friday, revealing that the patient is located in Illinois and had recently traveled to Wuhan. The health agency said the patient had arrived back in the U.S. on January 13 and called a health care provider a few days later to report possible symptoms.

CHINA CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SENDS COUNTRY SCRAMBLING TO BUILD HOSPITAL

The patient was admitted to the hospital where infection control measures were put in place to reduce the risk of transmission to others, and test later confirmed 2019-nCoV. The Illinois Department of Public Health, as well as the Chicago Department of Public Health, are taking steps to investigate locations where the patient may have visited between returning to the U.S. and being admitted to the hospital, but said the patient had limited movement outside the home.

CORONAVIRUS: WHO IS MOST AT-RISK?

Officials also said dozens of other cases across 22 states are currently under investigation, but that while the virus is considered a "serious public health threat," the immediate risk to the general American public is "considered low at this time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.