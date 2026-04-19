Cancer tied to woman's vaping habit since age 15 as she's now given just months to live

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A young woman who started vaping at the age of 15 has been given just 18 months to live — after being diagnosed with lung cancer in her early 20s.

Kayley Boda, 22, of Manchester, in the United Kingdom, was engaging in heavy vaping on a regular basis when she started coughing up a brown substance with "grainy bits" in it in January 2025, news agency SWNS reported.

The retail assistant said doctors turned her away eight times, telling her she had a chest infection — until she began coughing up blood.

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After seven biopsies, Boda was diagnosed with lung cancer. She underwent surgery to remove the lower lobe of her right lung, as well as chemotherapy — and in February 2026, got the all-clear, the same source reported.

Two months later, though, doctors said the cancer had come back in the pleural lining. Now she's been given 18 months to live.

The young woman has now issued a warning to others to be aware of the dangers of vaping.

Boda said she smoked a bit as a young teenager. She took up vaping after that.

Then, "a few months after I switched from reusable vapes to disposable ones, I started coughing up brown, grainy mucus," as SWNS reported.

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"Doctors turned me away eight times with a chest infection. ... Then I started coughing up blood, so they did an X-ray and found a shadow on my lung," she added.

"They told me they were 99% sure, [since I was] so young, that it wasn't cancer, so not to worry about it. When I got the results back, and they told me it was lung cancer, it felt so surreal."

Boda said she was "very naive" before her diagnosis and thought that "something like this would never happen to me."

She said that she had surgery to remove half of her right lung.

"After the surgery, I started chemo and I had a terrible reaction to it. I couldn't lift my head up. I was throwing up blood. I was urinating blood. I couldn’t eat. I couldn't sleep."

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She said that when she got the "all clear [in Feb. 2026], it felt amazing, but just two months later I was told the cancer had come back, and I have 18 months to live."

She added, "I’m 22. This isn’t meant to happen to somebody my age."

"Stay off the vapes because they will catch up with you."

She blames her cancer on vaping, she said.

"My symptoms started a few months after I started disposable vapes, and there’s no lung cancer in my family," she said. "I haven’t vaped for three months, I’ve made my partner stop, I’ve made my mom stop, I’m urging all my friends to stop. Stay off the vapes," she continued, "because they will catch up with you."

She said she'd been using reusable vapes since the age of 15 and began using disposable vapes a few months before her cancer symptoms started.

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In November 2024, when she developed a rash all over her body, doctors said it could have been due to shingles, chicken pox or scabies, she told SWNS.

‘Nothing worked’

"I got treated for all three, and nothing worked," Boda said. "It got to the point where I was cutting myself from scratching so hard."

A few months after that, she began coughing up a dark brown mucus, with "grainy bits, the consistency of sugar, in it," she said. When the coughing continued, she visited the doctor's office, but was told it could be scarring from pneumonia or a chest infection, she also said.

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It wasn't until March 2025 that she began coughing up bright red blood. At that point, doctors gave her a chest X-ray and told her they'd found a shadow on her lower right lung.

Over the next four months, she had seven biopsies as doctors took samples from the "shadow." In August, when she went to get the results, she was told she had stage one lung cancer.

In September 2025, she had surgery to remove the lower lobe of her right lung, and the surrounding lymph nodes. During the surgery, doctors upstaged her cancer from stage one to stage three after finding cancer in six surrounding lymph nodes, she said.

Following the surgery, Boda was unable to breathe properly and had to learn to walk all over again.

"The oncologist said this is so rare."

After finishing chemotherapy in February 2026, Kayley was given the all clear, leaving her feeling elated.

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However, just a month after that, she began experiencing extreme chest pains and was told by doctors she had a pleural effusion — a build-up of fluid in the lungs. She had the fluid removed, but when doctors tested it, they discovered her cancer had returned to the pleural lining of her lungs, giving her 18 months to live.

"The oncologist said this is so rare, and usually something they see in patients that are 80 years old," she said, as SWNS reported.

Boda claimed that doctors were unable to pin her cancer to a specific cause — but told her that smoking and vaping definitely didn’t help.

Since her diagnosis, she has stopped and is urging others to stop, too.

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She's hoping to raise the thousands of dollars needed for treatment to try to prolong her life, she said.

Last year, Fox News Digital reported on the case of a Pennsylvania woman, 26, who said she vaped for just one year before her lungs collapsed. She was 22 when she took up the habit, she said in an interview.

"Everybody warned me about it, but I didn't listen — I wish that I did," she said.

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Dr. David Campbell, clinical director and program director at Recover Together Bend in Oregon, told Fox News Digital at that time that signs of collapsed lungs include sharp chest or shoulder pain, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Lung issues are just one of the many health issues linked to vaping, he warned. The habit can also increase the risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as exposure to harmful heavy metals.

Melissa Rudy of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.