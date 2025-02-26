Can red light therapy improve your skin? Dermatologists share benefits and tips

Social media posts showcasing the use of red light therapy devices at home are sparking interest in this trendy skin treatment — but does it deliver on its promises?

While some studies have shown that the practice can have some health benefits, experts agree that more research is needed.

Dermatologists shared their expert perspectives about red light therapy with Fox News Digital.

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy is a home-based photobiomodulation system that uses visible and/or near-infrared light to address skin concerns, Chris G. Adigun, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

10 WINTER SKINCARE PRODUCTS THAT CAN HELP YOU COMBAT DRY SKIN

In most cases, a light-emitting diode (LED) is used, incorporating a combination of wavelengths.

"What this means in everyday terms is that these wavelengths stimulate an increase in components that both maintain and improve skin quality and also decrease the agents in the skin that degrade skin quality," Adigun said.

"It has utility in the treatment of acne and for skin rejuvenation purposes, making it popular for both young and older patients."

Red light therapy can be an anti-inflammatory and can have calming effects on the skin, according to board-certified dermatologist Lauren Fine, MD, medical director of Fine Dermatology in Chicago, Illinois.

"It has utility in the treatment of acne and for skin rejuvenation purposes, making it popular for both young and older patients."

In addition to its anti-inflammatory effects, red light therapy offers a variety of "pro-aging" benefits.

"It can help with collagen stimulation, minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with regular use, and improve skin quality," Fine told Fox News Digital.

Another bonus: there is no downtime associated with use, the doctor said.

CLEAN BEAUTY BRAND OWNER CALLS FOR HIGHER SAFETY STANDARDS

At-home skincare devices are particularly popular on social media right now, Fine noted.

"Social media is having an enormous effect on the skincare market," she said.

What to know before trying it

Red light therapy is available at some spas, gyms and clinics, but at-home units are becoming more popular.

For those who are thinking about buying a device to try red light therapy, Fine said there is "very little risk" overall.

PLASTIC SURGERY TRENDS TAKE A SURPRISING TURN AS DOCTORS SEE MORE PATIENTS 'SIZING DOWN'

However, certain medications can make the skin photosensitive, which means it will be more sensitive or could have an unusual reaction to sources of light, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Some of those medications include certain antibiotics, antifungals, antihistamines and diuretics, among others, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Those who are sensitive to heat-related skin changes also may not be good candidates for red light therapy, Fine cautioned.

How to get started

It’s important to read and follow the directions of the red light therapy unit you’re using, experts emphasized.

Proper use will help ensure the best results.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"The main factors in efficacy relate to the distance the device is from the skin — the closer, the better — and the duration of exposure, requiring at least 10 minutes," Adigun told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That amount of time every day may not be realistic for most."

Experts recommend consulting with a dermatologist before beginning at-home red light therapy.